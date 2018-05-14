‘Some Like It Hot’ to Become a Broadway Musical

A stage adaption of the classic Marilyn Monroe-starrer “Some Like It Hot” is set to premiere on Broadway in 2020, the Shubert Organization announced Monday.

“Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert” producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron have acquired the rights to MGM and Billy Wilder’s original screenplay. The 1959 film centers on two musicians, played by Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, who must dress up as women in an all-female band after bearing witness to a mob-related murder.

“’Some Like It Hot’ is one of the crown jewels of MGM’s library,” said Jonathan Glickman, the president of MGM’s Motion Picture Group and head of live stage theatrical productions. “Craig, Neil and the Shubert Organization have assembled a world class creative team and we can’t wait to see it on Broadway.”

Casey Nicholaw, who currently runs “The Book of Mormon,” “Aladdin,” and “Mean Girls” on Broadway, will direct and choreograph “Some Like It Hot,” with music and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Shaiman and Wittman previously earned Tony Awards for their work on “Hairspray” and also arranged music for Disney’s upcoming film “Mary Poppins Returns,” starring Emily Blunt. “The Inheritance” playwright Matthew Lopez will alter the screenplay for the stage.