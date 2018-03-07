You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Broadway Stars Rally to Support Ruthie Ann Miles

By
Gordon Cox

Theater Editor

Gordon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ruthie Ann Miles
CREDIT: Patrick Lewis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock

A GoFundMe page in support of Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles has raised close to $375,000 for the actress and her family in the wake of a car accident that critically injured Miles and killed her four-year-old daughter.

Shocked by the tragic event, the Broadway community has rallied, posting messages of love and support on social media, and contributing money to the fund. On the long list of donors are names that include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Amy Schumer, Audra McDonald, Jonathan Groff, Rosie O’Donnell, Katie Holmes, Ken Watanabe, and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

All donations will go to Miles and her family, according to the page. The actress, who is pregnant, is now out of critical condition and her unborn child was not harmed. Another GoFundMe page has been set up for Lauren Yew and her family, and has raised more than $180,000. Yew was also injured in the incident, and her one-year-old child was killed.

The accident, which occurred in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, caused shockwaves on Broadway and throughout New York City. At the street corner near where the accident occurred, a vigil was set up with flowers and candles on Tuesday night.

Miles won a Tony Award for her performance in the 2015 revival of “The King and I,” and she recently appeared in the Kennedy Center’s starry concert staging of “Chess.”

More Legit

  • Ruthie Ann Miles

    Broadway Stars Rally to Support Ruthie Ann Miles

    A GoFundMe page in support of Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles has raised close to $375,000 for the actress and her family in the wake of a car accident that critically injured Miles and killed her four-year-old daughter. Shocked by the tragic event, the Broadway community has rallied, posting messages of love and support on […]

  • Harold Wolpert

    Harold Wolpert Named Exec Director of Off Broadway's Signature Theater

    A GoFundMe page in support of Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles has raised close to $375,000 for the actress and her family in the wake of a car accident that critically injured Miles and killed her four-year-old daughter. Shocked by the tragic event, the Broadway community has rallied, posting messages of love and support on […]

  • Stagecraft podcast Casey Nicholaw

    Stagecraft Podcast: Casey Nicholaw, Broadway's Go-to Guy for Musical Comedy

    A GoFundMe page in support of Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles has raised close to $375,000 for the actress and her family in the wake of a car accident that critically injured Miles and killed her four-year-old daughter. Shocked by the tragic event, the Broadway community has rallied, posting messages of love and support on […]

  • Ruthie Ann Miles

    Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles Injured, Daughter Killed in Car Crash

    A GoFundMe page in support of Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles has raised close to $375,000 for the actress and her family in the wake of a car accident that critically injured Miles and killed her four-year-old daughter. Shocked by the tragic event, the Broadway community has rallied, posting messages of love and support on […]

  • Hamilton West End Production.

    'Hamilton' Breaks Another Record: Most Olivier Award Nominations Ever

    A GoFundMe page in support of Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles has raised close to $375,000 for the actress and her family in the wake of a car accident that critically injured Miles and killed her four-year-old daughter. Shocked by the tragic event, the Broadway community has rallied, posting messages of love and support on […]

  • SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

    Broadway Box Office: Wintry Weekend Slows Street

    A GoFundMe page in support of Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles has raised close to $375,000 for the actress and her family in the wake of a car accident that critically injured Miles and killed her four-year-old daughter. Shocked by the tragic event, the Broadway community has rallied, posting messages of love and support on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad