Broadway Stars Rally to Support Ruthie Ann Miles

A GoFundMe page in support of Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles has raised close to $375,000 for the actress and her family in the wake of a car accident that critically injured Miles and killed her four-year-old daughter.

Shocked by the tragic event, the Broadway community has rallied, posting messages of love and support on social media, and contributing money to the fund. On the long list of donors are names that include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Amy Schumer, Audra McDonald, Jonathan Groff, Rosie O’Donnell, Katie Holmes, Ken Watanabe, and Kristen Anderson-Lopez.

All donations will go to Miles and her family, according to the page. The actress, who is pregnant, is now out of critical condition and her unborn child was not harmed. Another GoFundMe page has been set up for Lauren Yew and her family, and has raised more than $180,000. Yew was also injured in the incident, and her one-year-old child was killed.

The accident, which occurred in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, caused shockwaves on Broadway and throughout New York City. At the street corner near where the accident occurred, a vigil was set up with flowers and candles on Tuesday night.

Miles won a Tony Award for her performance in the 2015 revival of “The King and I,” and she recently appeared in the Kennedy Center’s starry concert staging of “Chess.”