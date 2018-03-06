Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles Injured, Daughter Killed in Car Crash

By
Rebecca Rubin

Staff Writer

Rebecca's Most Recent Stories

View All

Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Blumstein, whose stage name is Ruthie Ann Miles, is in the hospital and her 4-year-old daughter Abigail has died after they were struck by a car in Brooklyn, according to WNBC-TV New York.

Miles and her daughter were hit when a driver ran a red light at 1 p.m. Monday at Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue. A second woman who was also injured is in stable condition. Her 1-year-old son also died. A fifth victim, a 46-year-old man, was also hit by the car.

The two children were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Daily Newreports that the driver claimed to have suffered a seizure and says she does not remember the crash.

As of Tuesday, Miles, who is currently pregnant, is said to be in stable condition.

A GoFundMe page has been set up with contributions going to the family. As of Tuesday morning, the page had raised over $74,148 of its $5,000 goal.

Miles won a Tony Award for her role in the 2015 Broadway revival of “The King and I.” Last month, she appeared in a high-profile concert staging of the musical “Chess” at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The Broadway community, including Ben Platt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristin Chenoweth, and Anthony Rapp, has offered their condolences to Miles and her family. “This incredible woman of unimaginable kindness and goodness and talent is going through the absolutely unthinkable,” Platt wrote.

More Legit

  • Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles Injured,

    Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles Injured, Daughter Killed in Car Crash

    Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Blumstein, whose stage name is Ruthie Ann Miles, is in the hospital and her 4-year-old daughter Abigail has died after they were struck by a car in Brooklyn, according to WNBC-TV New York. Miles and her daughter were hit when a driver ran a red light at 1 p.m. Monday at […]

  • Hamilton West End Production.

    'Hamilton' Breaks Another Record: Most Olivier Award Nominations Ever

    Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Blumstein, whose stage name is Ruthie Ann Miles, is in the hospital and her 4-year-old daughter Abigail has died after they were struck by a car in Brooklyn, according to WNBC-TV New York. Miles and her daughter were hit when a driver ran a red light at 1 p.m. Monday at […]

  • SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

    Broadway Box Office: Wintry Weekend Slows Street

    Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Blumstein, whose stage name is Ruthie Ann Miles, is in the hospital and her 4-year-old daughter Abigail has died after they were struck by a car in Brooklyn, according to WNBC-TV New York. Miles and her daughter were hit when a driver ran a red light at 1 p.m. Monday at […]

  • Disney to Launch 'Aladdin Stage Play

    Disney to Launch 'Aladdin' Stage Musical in India

    Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Blumstein, whose stage name is Ruthie Ann Miles, is in the hospital and her 4-year-old daughter Abigail has died after they were struck by a car in Brooklyn, according to WNBC-TV New York. Miles and her daughter were hit when a driver ran a red light at 1 p.m. Monday at […]

  • Frozen Broadway sales

    Broadway Box Office: 'Frozen' Sizzles in First Week

    Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Blumstein, whose stage name is Ruthie Ann Miles, is in the hospital and her 4-year-old daughter Abigail has died after they were struck by a car in Brooklyn, according to WNBC-TV New York. Miles and her daughter were hit when a driver ran a red light at 1 p.m. Monday at […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad