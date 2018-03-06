Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles Injured, Daughter Killed in Car Crash

Broadway actress Ruthie Ann Blumstein, whose stage name is Ruthie Ann Miles, is in the hospital and her 4-year-old daughter Abigail has died after they were struck by a car in Brooklyn, according to WNBC-TV New York.

Miles and her daughter were hit when a driver ran a red light at 1 p.m. Monday at Ninth Street and Fifth Avenue. A second woman who was also injured is in stable condition. Her 1-year-old son also died. A fifth victim, a 46-year-old man, was also hit by the car.

The two children were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Daily News reports that the driver claimed to have suffered a seizure and says she does not remember the crash.

As of Tuesday, Miles, who is currently pregnant, is said to be in stable condition.

A GoFundMe page has been set up with contributions going to the family. As of Tuesday morning, the page had raised over $74,148 of its $5,000 goal.

Miles won a Tony Award for her role in the 2015 Broadway revival of “The King and I.” Last month, she appeared in a high-profile concert staging of the musical “Chess” at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

The Broadway community, including Ben Platt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Kristin Chenoweth, and Anthony Rapp, has offered their condolences to Miles and her family. “This incredible woman of unimaginable kindness and goodness and talent is going through the absolutely unthinkable,” Platt wrote.

