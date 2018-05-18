Who’s on the Royal Wedding Guest List?

By

Ellis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Prince Harry Meghan Markle
CREDIT: Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

With the royal wedding just a few hours away, rumors are flying all over the internet about those who were possibly invited to the nuptials. Below is a list of the confirmed guests with invites to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s special day:

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip

This one should be a no brainer; what kind of royal wedding would it be without Her Majesty? The rest of the royal family (including Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and her husband Prince William, Duke of Cambridge) will all be arriving at St. George’s Chapel, as early as 11:20 AM London time.

George Clooney and Amal Clooney

Hard confirmation on this one isn’t exactly in the clear, but Markle’s hairdresser, Miguel Perez, confirmed that he would be doing Amal’s hair for the wedding. One can only assume that her husband George will be in tow on May 19.

3 Spice Girls (kinda)

SPICE GIRLSCapital Radio Summer Jam, Clapham Common, London, Britain - 1996

Despite Mel B letting slip a few months back that the whole group would be attending, Page Six reported that source told them only Geri, Emma and Victoria were invited.

Priyanka Chopra

Former “Quantico” and “Baywatch” actress is a long time friend of Markle. When she’s not turning heads at the Met Gala she spends her times overseas as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

The Cast of ‘Suits’

Meghan Markle may have retired from Hollywood, but she still has love for her former day job. Most of the cast of USA’s “Suits” will all be in attendance including: Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman, Sarah Rafferty, Abigail Spencer and Patrick J. Adams and showrunner Aaron Korsh.

Janina Gavankar

The “True Blood” and “Blindspotting” star has been friends with Markle for over 15 years, fingers crossed she spills some fun Markle tea during the early festivities.

James Blunt

Grammy-nominated “You’re Beautiful” singer James Blunt will also be making an appearance at the wedding. Blunt served with Harry during their time in the British Army.

Joss Stone

The British singer and actress is another musician invited to the wedding this weekend. Stone is a close friend of Harry’s and previously attended Prince William’s wedding in 2011.

Serena Williams

The international tennis star hasn’t definitively stated she will be attending, but Williams remains a close friend of Markle’s and on the invite list. The two were flag football teammates in the 2014 DIRECTV Celebrity Beach Bowl.

Bonnie Hammer

Chairman of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment, and rumored mentor to Ms. Markle, Bonnie Fuller will also be in attendance on Saturday.

Jessica Mulroney

The fashion stylist met Markle several years ago when “Suits” was shot in Canada, where the two bonded over a shared love for yoga. She is considered to be Markle’s closest and best friend.

Lindsay Roth

“What Pretty Girls Are Made Of” author is a close friend of Markle’s from their time as students at Northwestern University.

More Legit

  • Prince Harry Meghan Markle

    Who's on the Royal Wedding Guest List?

    With the royal wedding just a few hours away, rumors are flying all over the internet about those who were possibly invited to the nuptials. Below is a list of the confirmed guests with invites to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s special day: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip This one should be a no brainer; […]

  • In the Heights

    'In the Heights': Warner Bros. Wins Movie Rights to Lin-Manuel Miranda's Musical

    With the royal wedding just a few hours away, rumors are flying all over the internet about those who were possibly invited to the nuptials. Below is a list of the confirmed guests with invites to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s special day: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip This one should be a no brainer; […]

  • School of Rock

    'School of Rock' Captures the Heart and Soul of Messy Adolescence

    With the royal wedding just a few hours away, rumors are flying all over the internet about those who were possibly invited to the nuptials. Below is a list of the confirmed guests with invites to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s special day: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip This one should be a no brainer; […]

  • From left, creators David Henry Hwang,

    David Henry Hwang Hopes Hillary Clinton Will See 'Soft Power'

    With the royal wedding just a few hours away, rumors are flying all over the internet about those who were possibly invited to the nuptials. Below is a list of the confirmed guests with invites to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s special day: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip This one should be a no brainer; […]

  • LaChanze

    Stagecraft Podcast: LaChanze on 'Summer,' Tony Boosts and Dream Roles

    With the royal wedding just a few hours away, rumors are flying all over the internet about those who were possibly invited to the nuptials. Below is a list of the confirmed guests with invites to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s special day: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip This one should be a no brainer; […]

  • Frozen Broadway

    'Frozen' North American Tour to Start at Hollywood Pantages

    With the royal wedding just a few hours away, rumors are flying all over the internet about those who were possibly invited to the nuptials. Below is a list of the confirmed guests with invites to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s special day: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip This one should be a no brainer; […]

  • Paradise Blue review

    Off Broadway Review: 'Paradise Blue'

    With the royal wedding just a few hours away, rumors are flying all over the internet about those who were possibly invited to the nuptials. Below is a list of the confirmed guests with invites to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s special day: Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip This one should be a no brainer; […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad