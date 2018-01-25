Producer Hopes to Launch New L.A. Performance Venue With ‘Rock of Ages’

One of the producers of “Rock of Ages” on Broadway is hoping to get the 80s-rock musical up and running in a new L.A. venue that will host additional music and comedy programming alongside “Rock.”

Media Weaver Entertainment’s Matthew Weaver, one of the producers behind the original New York staging, is on the lookout for an L.A. venue — in Hollywood, downtown or Koreatown — that can accommodate up to 500 people in a hybrid performance space that’s also a restaurant and bar. Right now, the goal is to run about five performances per week of “Rock of Ages” in a full Equity production (staged by the original team of director Kristin Hanggi and choreographer Kelly Devine), with music and comedy offerings on off nights — and to do it all at a spot where drinks and dinner are also an option.

“Rock of Ages,” made into a 2012 movie that starred Tom Cruise, tells the Hollywood-set story of two young people who fall for each other while trying to make it in the L.A. music scene, with a score drawn from rock hits by bands like Journey, Bon Jovi and Whitesnake. Although Weaver said there won’t be food service during L.A. performances of the musical, the boisterous show is well-suited for a drinks-and-dinner night on the town. The producer said drink service will be available throughout the night, with food before and after the show. (On Broadway, “Rock of Ages” was the first Broadway musical to serve patrons alcohol in their seats.)

“Would this work with ‘Pippin?'” Weaver asked of his latest move. “Probably not. But with ‘Rock of Ages,’ it could.”

Also a producer of Netflix series “Chef’s Table” and upcoming Apple series “Home,” Weavers plans to get “Rock to Ages” up in L.A. by the end of 2018.