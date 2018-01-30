Pantages Sets L.A. Debuts for ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,’ ‘Hello, Dolly!’

On Tuesday, the Hollywood Pantages Theatre announced its seven-production lineup for the 2018-19 season, which includes the Los Angeles premiere of the tuner based on Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Directed by Jack O’Brien, it includes music by Marc Shaiman, with lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman. Also making it’s L.A. debut is 2017 revival Tony Award winner “Hello, Dolly!”

The musical will run Jan. 29 to Feb. 17, 2017. “A Bronx Tale” will kickstart the new season, running Nov. 6-25, followed by “Hello, Dolly!,” “Cats,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Les Miserables” and “Miss Saigon.”

“A Bronx Tale,” which evolved from an Off Broadway show, is written by Chazz Palminteri and directed by Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks. Music is by Alan Menken while the choreography is by Sergio Trujillo.

“When we discovered the amazing shows we were going to be offering to our dedicated season ticket holders, and all theater lovers in Los Angeles, we felt like kids in a candy store, or in this case … a chocolate factory! This season, our historic venue will play host to the most treasured stories of the last 50 plus years, brought to life by the world’s scrumdiddlyumptious composers and playwrights,” Pantages general manager Jeff Loeb said in a statement. “Whether you join us for the laughs, the tears, the drama, or the spectacle, we’ve got your Golden Ticket to a great season of Broadway musicals.”

Season tickets are now on sale, and current season ticket holders can begin renewing their seats starting Tuesday.