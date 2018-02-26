You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Geffen Playhouse Drops Neil LaBute Play

By
Gordon Cox

Theater Editor

Gordon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Neil LaBute MCC Theater
CREDIT: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Geffen Playhouse has yanked its planned production of Neil LaBute’s “Fat Pig,” which would have starred Chrissy Metz of “This Is Us,” soon after Off Broadway’s MCC Theater abruptly cut its longstanding ties with the playwright.

No reason was given by MCC for its split with LaBute, nor did Geffen offer an explanation for its own move in replacing “Fat Pig” with a play by another writer.

Instead of “Fat Pig,” L.A.’s Geffen Playhouse will present a new play by Amanda Peet called “Our Very Own Carlin McCullough.” The show centers on a single mother raising a 10-year-old tennis prodigy, and her struggles with her daughter’s coach. Tyne Rafaeli (“Ironbound,” “Actually”) will direct, with casting still to be announced.

Actor-writer Peet’s first play, “The Commons of Pensacola,” played Off Broadway in 2013 in a Manhattan Theater Club production that starred Blythe Danner and Sarah Jessica Parker. As an actor, Peet will have a role in Matthew Weiner’s upcoming Amazon series, “The Romanoffs.”

“Our Very Own Carlin McCullough” will have a summer run at the Geffen, with exact dates still to be set. The theater’s current show, “Ironbound,” runs through March 4, with Sarah Jones’ “Sell/Buy/Date” among the shows on tap after that.

 

More Legit

  • Frozen Broadway sales

    Broadway Box Office: 'Frozen' Sizzles in First Week

    The Geffen Playhouse has yanked its planned production of Neil LaBute’s “Fat Pig,” which would have starred Chrissy Metz of “This Is Us,” soon after Off Broadway’s MCC Theater abruptly cut its longstanding ties with the playwright. No reason was given by MCC for its split with LaBute, nor did Geffen offer an explanation for […]

  • Neil LaBute MCC Theater

    Geffen Playhouse Drops Neil LaBute Play

    The Geffen Playhouse has yanked its planned production of Neil LaBute’s “Fat Pig,” which would have starred Chrissy Metz of “This Is Us,” soon after Off Broadway’s MCC Theater abruptly cut its longstanding ties with the playwright. No reason was given by MCC for its split with LaBute, nor did Geffen offer an explanation for […]

  • Anna Camp Thomas Sadoski

    Anna Camp, Thomas Sadoski Cast in Play 'Belleville'

    The Geffen Playhouse has yanked its planned production of Neil LaBute’s “Fat Pig,” which would have starred Chrissy Metz of “This Is Us,” soon after Off Broadway’s MCC Theater abruptly cut its longstanding ties with the playwright. No reason was given by MCC for its split with LaBute, nor did Geffen offer an explanation for […]

  • Tatiana Maslany

    Tatiana Maslany to Star Off Broadway in 'Mary Page Marlowe'

    The Geffen Playhouse has yanked its planned production of Neil LaBute’s “Fat Pig,” which would have starred Chrissy Metz of “This Is Us,” soon after Off Broadway’s MCC Theater abruptly cut its longstanding ties with the playwright. No reason was given by MCC for its split with LaBute, nor did Geffen offer an explanation for […]

  • Baz Luhrmann

    Olympic Figure Skating Revives 'Moulin Rouge' and Baz Luhrmann Is Loving It (EXCLUSIVE)

    The Geffen Playhouse has yanked its planned production of Neil LaBute’s “Fat Pig,” which would have starred Chrissy Metz of “This Is Us,” soon after Off Broadway’s MCC Theater abruptly cut its longstanding ties with the playwright. No reason was given by MCC for its split with LaBute, nor did Geffen offer an explanation for […]

  • Jerry Springer The Opera review

    Off Broadway Review: 'Jerry Springer -- The Opera'

    The Geffen Playhouse has yanked its planned production of Neil LaBute’s “Fat Pig,” which would have starred Chrissy Metz of “This Is Us,” soon after Off Broadway’s MCC Theater abruptly cut its longstanding ties with the playwright. No reason was given by MCC for its split with LaBute, nor did Geffen offer an explanation for […]

  • Nanette Fabray Broadway?s First Lady, Nanette

    Nanette Fabray, TV Star of the '50s and '60s, Dies at 97

    The Geffen Playhouse has yanked its planned production of Neil LaBute’s “Fat Pig,” which would have starred Chrissy Metz of “This Is Us,” soon after Off Broadway’s MCC Theater abruptly cut its longstanding ties with the playwright. No reason was given by MCC for its split with LaBute, nor did Geffen offer an explanation for […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad