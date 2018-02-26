Geffen Playhouse Drops Neil LaBute Play

The Geffen Playhouse has yanked its planned production of Neil LaBute’s “Fat Pig,” which would have starred Chrissy Metz of “This Is Us,” soon after Off Broadway’s MCC Theater abruptly cut its longstanding ties with the playwright.

No reason was given by MCC for its split with LaBute, nor did Geffen offer an explanation for its own move in replacing “Fat Pig” with a play by another writer.

Instead of “Fat Pig,” L.A.’s Geffen Playhouse will present a new play by Amanda Peet called “Our Very Own Carlin McCullough.” The show centers on a single mother raising a 10-year-old tennis prodigy, and her struggles with her daughter’s coach. Tyne Rafaeli (“Ironbound,” “Actually”) will direct, with casting still to be announced.

Actor-writer Peet’s first play, “The Commons of Pensacola,” played Off Broadway in 2013 in a Manhattan Theater Club production that starred Blythe Danner and Sarah Jessica Parker. As an actor, Peet will have a role in Matthew Weiner’s upcoming Amazon series, “The Romanoffs.”

“Our Very Own Carlin McCullough” will have a summer run at the Geffen, with exact dates still to be set. The theater’s current show, “Ironbound,” runs through March 4, with Sarah Jones’ “Sell/Buy/Date” among the shows on tap after that.