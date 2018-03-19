Broadway Box Office: ‘Mean Girls’ Bows to Great Big Sales

“Mean Girls” is looking pretty nice for Broadway: The new musical — powered by the involvement of the film’s screenwriter Tina Fey — raked in well over $1 million for just seven previews in its first week on the boards.

The show, with music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, and book by Fey, rang in $1,320,146 at the Broadway box office for seven previews that played to full houses. That debut suggests “Mean Girls” could well make good on the buzz it’s built up since its run in D.C., and go on to become one of this spring’s success stories.

Also starting previews last week was “My Fair Lady” ($526,130 for four previews), playing to capacity crowds and posting strong numbers for a non-profit production. The title, one of the best-known in the musical theater canon, is by itself a big draw — although it remains to be seen how the potentially sexist tale, starring Lauren Ambrose and Harry Hadden-Paton, will come off to critics and broader audiences in the Time’s Up era.

“Mean Girls” and “My Fair Lady” are just two of the previewing shows ramping up to open this spring, with “Frozen” ($1,356,241 for seven) continuing to show its box office muscle and “Angels in America” ($794,893 for six) looking solid in advance of their openings later this week. Also looking strong was “Carousel” ($1,075,723), topping $1 million for the first time, as “Three Tall Women” ($622,411) came close to capacity attendance with a powerhouse cast that includes Glenda Jackson and Laurie Metcalf. “Lobby Hero” ($388,180), with Chris Evans and Michael Cera, looked a little more modest, but that’s to be expected for a nonprofit production in Broadway’s smallest theater.

Related Broadway Box Office: Disney's 'Frozen' Muscles Into Top 10 Stagecraft Podcast: Casey Nicholaw, Broadway's Go-to Guy for Musical Comedy

Not on the charts this week: “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” which played its first Broadway shows last week as special fan performances. The production will begin reporting its presumably massive grosses in a week, following six more previews this week.

In general, it was a strong March week for Broadway, which saw cumulative sales rising some $2.5 million to about $32 million for 30 shows. Attendance jumped by 20,000 to 265,949, or 94% of total capacity.