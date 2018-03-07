You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Stagecraft Podcast: Casey Nicholaw, Broadway’s Go-to Guy for Musical Comedy

By
Gordon Cox

Theater Editor

Gordon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Stagecraft podcast Casey Nicholaw
CREDIT: Can Nguyen/REX/Shutterstock

When adapting a movie into a Broadway musical comedy, you have to kill some darlings. But it can be tough.

I get a little bit like: Please put ‘Boo, you whore’ back in it! I have to hear that line!” says the director Casey Nicholaw on the latest episode of Stagecraft, Variety’s theater podcast. He’s talking about his latest project: the upcoming musical version of “Mean Girls,” which has become one of the buzziest shows of the spring.

Nicholaw certainly knows about film-to-stage adaptations. His production of “Aladdin” is celebrating its fourth birthday this year as one of Broadway’s highest-grossing shows, and he’s also worked on shows like “Spamalot” (the musical version of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail”) and “Elf.” He’s also got “The Book of Mormon” on the boards, and the new musical comedy “The Prom” on the way in the fall.

All of that makes Nicholaw Broadway’s go-to guy for musical comedy. On Stagecraft, he talks about working with Tina Fey, who’s adapting her own screenplay for “Mean Girls” for the musical, and also remembers what it took to get “Aladdin” right onstage.

Collaborators struggled, he recalls, to get to the genie as fast as early audiences at “Aladdin” wanted them to. In the same musical, there was a song, “Palace Walls,” that they wrote on the fly in Toronto, where the show played before Broadway. “That was literally us going, ‘Right now, we’re gonna get a new song. Right now,'” Casey says. “We all locked ourselves in Alan’s hotel room and we just sat around the piano. In a half an hour we had that song.”

Download and subscribe to Stagecraft on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and SoundCloud.

More Legit

  • Stagecraft podcast Casey Nicholaw

    Stagecraft Podcast: Casey Nicholaw, Broadway's Go-to Guy for Musical Comedy

    When adapting a movie into a Broadway musical comedy, you have to kill some darlings. But it can be tough. “I get a little bit like: Please put ‘Boo, you whore’ back in it! I have to hear that line!” says the director Casey Nicholaw on the latest episode of Stagecraft, Variety’s theater podcast. He’s […]

  • Ruthie Ann Miles

    Tony Winner Ruthie Ann Miles Injured, Daughter Killed in Car Crash

    When adapting a movie into a Broadway musical comedy, you have to kill some darlings. But it can be tough. “I get a little bit like: Please put ‘Boo, you whore’ back in it! I have to hear that line!” says the director Casey Nicholaw on the latest episode of Stagecraft, Variety’s theater podcast. He’s […]

  • Hamilton West End Production.

    'Hamilton' Breaks Another Record: Most Olivier Award Nominations Ever

    When adapting a movie into a Broadway musical comedy, you have to kill some darlings. But it can be tough. “I get a little bit like: Please put ‘Boo, you whore’ back in it! I have to hear that line!” says the director Casey Nicholaw on the latest episode of Stagecraft, Variety’s theater podcast. He’s […]

  • SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

    Broadway Box Office: Wintry Weekend Slows Street

    When adapting a movie into a Broadway musical comedy, you have to kill some darlings. But it can be tough. “I get a little bit like: Please put ‘Boo, you whore’ back in it! I have to hear that line!” says the director Casey Nicholaw on the latest episode of Stagecraft, Variety’s theater podcast. He’s […]

  • Disney to Launch 'Aladdin Stage Play

    Disney to Launch 'Aladdin' Stage Musical in India

    When adapting a movie into a Broadway musical comedy, you have to kill some darlings. But it can be tough. “I get a little bit like: Please put ‘Boo, you whore’ back in it! I have to hear that line!” says the director Casey Nicholaw on the latest episode of Stagecraft, Variety’s theater podcast. He’s […]

  • Oscars Stage Design 2018

    The 2018 Oscar Stage Will Have Over 45 Million Crystals Embedded Into Its Stage

    When adapting a movie into a Broadway musical comedy, you have to kill some darlings. But it can be tough. “I get a little bit like: Please put ‘Boo, you whore’ back in it! I have to hear that line!” says the director Casey Nicholaw on the latest episode of Stagecraft, Variety’s theater podcast. He’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad