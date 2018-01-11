Lin-Manuel Miranda to Receive Monte Cristo Award (EXCLUSIVE)

Lin-Manuel Miranda will receive the 18th annual Monte Cristo Award from the Eugene O’Neill Theater Center, the new-work development organization of which Miranda is one of the highest-profile alumni.

Miranda will be honored in a gala dinner set to include a conversation with the creator-star of “Hamilton” and “In the Heights.”

Located in Waterford, Conn., the O’Neill Center runs a series of new-work programs that encompasses both the National Playwrights Conference and the National Music Theater Conference. Miranda developed his first Tony Award-winning musical, “In the Heights,” at the Music Theater Conference in 2005. Last year, the Miranda Family Fund announced it would back scholarships for artists of color to attend the O’Neill’s National Theater Institute, the center’s for-credit training program of theater industry intensives.

The 2018 O’Neill gala, set for April 30 at the Edison Ballroom in midtown Manhattan, is one of a swirl of benefits and charity events that cluster in the final weeks of Tony season. But the inclusion of Miranda, still a focus of media attention given the mega-success of “Hamilton” and the projects developing in its wake, should attract more attention than usual to the event.

The O’Neill has played a role in developing notable projects such as “Avenue Q” as well as plays by August Wilson and John Guare, among others. Miranda joins a list of past Monte Cristo recipients that has included Judith Light, Meryl Streep, Nathan Lane, Christopher Plummer and James Earl Jones.