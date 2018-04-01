April Fool’s: Lin-Manuel Miranda Announces Broadway Adaptation of ‘The Room’

Fans of “The Room” and “Hamilton” unite! Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced that he will be adapting Tommy Wiseau’s infamous film for Broadway.

Just kidding.

The songwriter posted a fake announcement of the news to his Twitter account Sunday in honor of April Fool’s Day.

“This is all VERY premature,” he wrote, alongside a retweet of a TheaterMania “exclusive announcement” of the gag song listing and official cast. “We’ll try it out of town in San Francisco.”

“Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tommy Wiseau’s The Room: The Broadway Musical” is the title of the production theater critics thankfully won’t have to review. The cast listing includes such titanic figures of Broadway as Patti LuPone in the role of Claudette, Lisa’s mother; Miranda himself and Javier Munoz as Peter/Steven, a psychologist; and Mark Rylance for the notorious Johnny, “an everyman.”

Selected song titles include “Half Canadian Bacon With Pineapple, Half Artichoke With Pesto and Light on the Cheese,” sung by Lisa, “Whatever Happened to My Cancer” from Claudette, and “I Just Like to Watch: Two Is Great But Three Is a Crowd” by Denny, Johnny, and Lisa. Other surefire hits are “The Candles, the Music, the Sexy Dress (Loverboy)” from Mark and Lisa and “You’re Tearing Me Apart, Lisa,” to be sung by Johnny.

And just in case there was any doubt that Miranda is joking, he retweeted the complaint of someone who evidently took him seriously, adding, “Happy April Fools.”

