Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Platt Release ‘Hamilton’-‘Evan Hansen’ Mashup to Benefit March for Our Lives

“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and “Dear Evan Hansen” star Ben Platt joined forces to release a song on Monday, a portion of the proceeds for which will help fund the March for Our Lives initiative.

“Found/Tonight” — a mashup of “The Story of Tonight” from “Hamilton” and “You Will Be Found” from “Dear Evan Hansen” — repurposes lyrics from both musicals to fit March for Our Lives’ mission, which aims to stop gun violence in schools by organizing a march on Washington Mar. 24, influenced by recent school massacres like the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

The music video for the duet opens with Platt crooning the slightly revised “Hamilton” lyrics, “We may not yet have reached our glory, but I will gladly join the fight. And when our children tell their story, they’ll tell the story of tonight.”

Miranda then introduces the first “Dear Evan Hansen” lyrics, singing, “Have you ever felt like nobody was there? Have you ever felt forgotten in the idle of nowhere? Have you ever felt like you could disappear? Like you could fall and no one would hear.”

The video features the Broadway stars in an intimate studio setting, facing each other as they harmonize to a live piano and orchestra.

Platt and Miranda’s voices come together to deliver verses like, “Even when the dark comes crashing through, when you need a friend to carry you, when you’re broken on the ground, you will be found. So let the sun streaming in, ’cause you’ll reach up and rise again. If you only look around, you will be found.”

Justin Timberlake tweeted in support of the march on Monday as well. “I’m so inspired by the #MarchForOurLives students out there owning their voices,” he wrote. “We need to demand action.”