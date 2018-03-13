Stagecraft Podcast: Lee Pace on Broadway’s ‘Massive’ Epic ‘Angels in America’

Tony Kushner has said he doesn’t want Donald Trump to come see the new Broadway revival of “Angels in America.” But Lee Pace? He wouldn’t mind.

“Oh God, I would love it if Donald Trump came to see this play,” says the actor, who appears alongside Andrew Garfield and Nathan Lane in the epic, two-part production. “Wouldn’t that be thrilling, to know that he was out there? I think he would see a very different show,” he continues, speaking on the latest episode of Stagecraft, Variety’s theater podcast.

Pace trained at Juilliard and acted Off Broadway for several years before he went on to appear in TV shows including “Halt and Catch Fire” and “Pushing Daisies” and films like “The Hobbit,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” and cult-fave “The Fall.” It makes for a varied body of work, from a critically praised boutique hit like “Halt” to the massive SFX spectacle “Hobbit.”

“There’s no finding yourself dressed as an elven king, looking across at battlefield at Ian McKellen dressed as a wizard, and not thinking, ‘I love my life!’,” he cracks.

In “Angels,” he plays Joe Pitt, a Mormon — and close colleague of Roy Cohn, played by Lane — who’s suppressing his homosexuality. “It’s like hating your nose, looking at it in the mirror every morning and going, ‘I don’t have a nose, I don’t have a nose,’ until someone says: ‘You do. You smell with it every day,'” Pace says of his character.

Pace is new to the cast of this production of “Angels,” which originated at the National Theatre in London. He’s never seen the play before, nor the HBO screen adaptation, but he remembers reading and talking about the play with other members of his drama club at a Houston high school.

“I look back at it now and I think it’s actually kind of extraordinary, that that play would have entered my life at that time,” he says. “[The play] is so alien to that environment of suburban Texas. The points of view were so massive.”

Download and subscribe to Stagecraft on iTunes, Google Play, SoundCloud and Stitcher.