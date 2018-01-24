Laura Linney to Make London Stage Debut in ‘My Name Is Lucy Barton’

Laura Linney will make her London theater debut in June in “My Name Is Lucy Barton,” the stage play adapted from the Elizabeth Strout novel of the same name. Theater veteran Richard Eyre will direct, having previously worked with Linney on a Broadway adaptation of “The Crucible” and in the 2008 movie “The Other Ma.”

Film and TV star Linney, who can currently be seen in Netflix series “Ozark,” will star in a limited three-week run of the play at the new 900-seat Bridge Theater. Rona Munro is adapting “My Name Is Lucy Barton” as a dramatic monologue.

The play will follow Linney as Lucy Barton, who after an operation wakes to find her estranged mother at the end of her bed, bringing back memories of her early life in the country, her subsequent escape to New York and the two women’s complex relationship.

Linney made her Broadway debut in “Six Degrees of Separation” and has also starred in “The Seagull,” “Hedda Gabler,” “Uncle Vanya” and “Les Liaisons Dangereuses.”

Strout’s book was first published in 2016 and went on to become a New York Times bestseller. It was long-listed for the Man Booker Prize. The character of Barton reappeared in Strout’s 2017 novel “Anything Is Possible.”

Strout’s other work includes “Olive Kitteridge,” which was adapted as a miniseries for HBO with Frances McDormand.

