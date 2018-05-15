Stagecraft Podcast: LaChanze on ‘Summer,’ Tony Boosts and Dream Roles

By
Gordon Cox

Theater Editor

Gordon's Most Recent Stories

View All
LaChanze
CREDIT: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

LaChanze has a favorite Donna Summer song — but you won’t hear it in “Summer,” the Broadway bio-musical for which the actress is currently nominated for a Tony in the title role.

The tune is “State of Independence,” and the actress tried hard to get it on the song list. “I fought!” she recalled on the latest episode of Stagecraft, Variety‘s theater podcast. She pestered director Des McAnuff and orchestrator Ron Melrose so much that eventually Melrose joked with her, “Put it in your club act!”

LaChanze said she responded, “You know, I just might do that!” (For the record, her favorite tune to sing in the show every night is “Friends Unknown.”)

The actress, performer and author has plenty of experience with the Tony Awards: She was nominated for her 1990 performance in “Once On This Island,” and in 2006 she won the trophy for leading actress in a musical for “The Color Purple.” That first nomination, she said, “immediately put me in a circle of women that I had been admiring for years. Patti LuPone. It was just amazing.” And then the win “put me in another circle of women — in another realm, the film and television realm. But at the bottom of that list!” she added with a laugh.

On the new episode of Stagecraft, LaChanze also revealed the moment she finds hardest to perform in the musical each night — it’s “one of the purest moments onstage for me,” she said. She also gave an update on her solo show and her upcoming biography, named some of her dream roles and explained the origin of her single name.

Download and subscribe to Stagecraft on iTunes, GooglePlay, Stitcher and Soundcloud.

More Legit

  • LaChanze

    Stagecraft Podcast: LaChanze on 'Summer,' Tony Boosts and Dream Roles

    LaChanze has a favorite Donna Summer song — but you won’t hear it in “Summer,” the Broadway bio-musical for which the actress is currently nominated for a Tony in the title role. The tune is “State of Independence,” and the actress tried hard to get it on the song list. “I fought!” she recalled on […]

  • Frozen Broadway

    'Frozen' North American Tour to Start at Hollywood Pantages

    LaChanze has a favorite Donna Summer song — but you won’t hear it in “Summer,” the Broadway bio-musical for which the actress is currently nominated for a Tony in the title role. The tune is “State of Independence,” and the actress tried hard to get it on the song list. “I fought!” she recalled on […]

  • Paradise Blue review

    Off Broadway Review: 'Paradise Blue'

    LaChanze has a favorite Donna Summer song — but you won’t hear it in “Summer,” the Broadway bio-musical for which the actress is currently nominated for a Tony in the title role. The tune is “State of Independence,” and the actress tried hard to get it on the song list. “I fought!” she recalled on […]

  • Some Like It Hot

    'Some Like It Hot' to Become a Broadway Musical

    LaChanze has a favorite Donna Summer song — but you won’t hear it in “Summer,” the Broadway bio-musical for which the actress is currently nominated for a Tony in the title role. The tune is “State of Independence,” and the actress tried hard to get it on the song list. “I fought!” she recalled on […]

  • Katrina Lenk Portrait

    Katrina Lenk on Her Tony-Nominated Role in 'The Band's Visit'

    LaChanze has a favorite Donna Summer song — but you won’t hear it in “Summer,” the Broadway bio-musical for which the actress is currently nominated for a Tony in the title role. The tune is “State of Independence,” and the actress tried hard to get it on the song list. “I fought!” she recalled on […]

  • My Fair Lady

    Stagecraft Podcast: Tony-Nominated Stars on Why 'My Fair Lady' Isn't What It Seems

    LaChanze has a favorite Donna Summer song — but you won’t hear it in “Summer,” the Broadway bio-musical for which the actress is currently nominated for a Tony in the title role. The tune is “State of Independence,” and the actress tried hard to get it on the song list. “I fought!” she recalled on […]

  • Tony Awards Sightlines Column

    How to Produce the Tony Awards: 5 Unsolicited Tips

    LaChanze has a favorite Donna Summer song — but you won’t hear it in “Summer,” the Broadway bio-musical for which the actress is currently nominated for a Tony in the title role. The tune is “State of Independence,” and the actress tried hard to get it on the song list. “I fought!” she recalled on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad