Tony Winner Kelli O’Hara Signs With ICM

Kelli O’Hara, the Broadway favorite who won a Tony Award for her performance in the 2015 revival of “The King and I,” has signed with ICM Partners.

O’Hara is a much-nominated regular on Broadway, racking up nods for “South Pacific,” “The Pajama Game,” “Nice Work If You Can Get It,” “The Light in the Piazza” and “The Bridges of Madison County” before finally scoring a trophy for “King and I.” Her Broadway and Off Broadway credits also include “Sweet Smell of Success,” “Dracula” and “My Fair Lady” (in a concert staging with the New York Philharmonic).

The actress will return to her role as Anna in “King and I” in the West End staging of the production this summer, appearing opposite her Broadway co-star Ken Watanabe. In spring 2019 she’ll headline a revival of “Kiss Me, Kate” at the Roundabout Theater Company, where she starred in “The Pajama Game” opposite Harry Connick, Jr.

She also appears in the upcoming second season of Netflix buzzmagnet “13 Reasons Why,” playing an advocate for victims of bullying. She also stars in a web series that was released late last year, the thriller “The Accidental Wolf.”

O’Hara is currently in rehearsal for a production of “Cosi Fan Tutte” at the Metropolitan Opera. She continues to be managed by Perennial.