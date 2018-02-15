Jeff Daniels to Star in Aaron Sorkin’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ on Broadway

Jeff Daniels will headline the cast of the upcoming Broadway adaptation of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” leading an ensemble that will also include Celia Keenan-Bolger, Stark Sands, Gideon Glick, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Dakin Matthews and Frederick Weller, among others.

Daniels will play principled laywer Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin’s stage adaptation of Harper Lee’s 1960 novel, to be directed by Bartlett Sher. Keenan-Bolger (“The Glass Menagerie,” “Peter and the Starcatcher”) stars as Scout, Atticus’ daughter, with Glick (“Significant Other”) playing Scout’s friend Dill and Sands (“Kinky Boots”) on board as prosecutor Horace Gilmer. The important role of the mysterious Boo Radley has not yet been cast.

“To Kill a Mockingbird,” which revolves around Finch’s relationship with his daughter and his involvement in a racially charged case, is one of the best-known titles of American literature, and seems likely to make for a big draw among Broadway audiences. The heavyweight talent attached — including Sorkin, Sher and Daniels — also serves to boost anticipation for the project, which is produced by Scott Rudin and Lincoln Center Theater (where Sher’s work has included the Tony-winning “The King and I,” “South Pacific” and “Oslo”).

Sher will oversee a creative team that includes Miriam Buether (sets), Ann Roth (costumes), Jennifer Tipton (lights), Scott Lehrer (sound), as well as composer Adam Guettel, who’ll write an original score for the play. Casting is by Daniel Swee.

“To Kill a Mockingbird” starts previews Nov. 1 ahead of a Dec. 13 opening at a Broadway theater still to be announced.