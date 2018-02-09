The Hits of Huey Lewis and The News to Soundtrack New Stage Musical

“The Heart of Rock and Roll” will beat on in the theater as the hits of Huey Lewis and The News are set to soundtrack a future musical, it was announced on Thursday.

The Bay Area band, whose songs were inescapable during the 1980s, will feature in a stage adaptation by Jonathan Abrams and based on an original story by Tyler Mitchell and Abrams.

“Heart of Rock and Roll” will be directed by Gordon Greenberg.

Among Huey Lewis’ chart-toppers are the songs “I Want a New Drug,” “Stuck with You,” “Hip to Be Square,” “If This Is It,” and “The Power of Love,” which was nominated for an Academy Award for its usage in 1985’s “Back to the Future.”