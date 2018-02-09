You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

The Hits of Huey Lewis and The News to Soundtrack New Stage Musical

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Huey Lewis And The NewsHuey Lewis And The News, London, Britain - 1986
CREDIT: Ilpo Musto/REX/Shutterstock

“The Heart of Rock and Roll” will beat on in the theater as the hits of Huey Lewis and The News are set to soundtrack a future musical, it was announced on Thursday.

The Bay Area band, whose songs were inescapable during the 1980s, will feature in a stage adaptation by Jonathan Abrams and based on an original story by Tyler Mitchell and Abrams.

“Heart of Rock and Roll” will be directed by Gordon Greenberg.

Among Huey Lewis’ chart-toppers are the songs “I Want a New Drug,” “Stuck with You,” “Hip to Be Square,” “If This Is It,” and “The Power of Love,” which was nominated for an Academy Award for its usage in 1985’s “Back to the Future.”

More Music

  • Huey Lewis And The NewsHuey Lewis

    The Hits of Huey Lewis and The News to Soundtrack New Stage Musical

    “The Heart of Rock and Roll” will beat on in the theater as the hits of Huey Lewis and The News are set to soundtrack a future musical, it was announced on Thursday. The Bay Area band, whose songs were inescapable during the 1980s, will feature in a stage adaptation by Jonathan Abrams and based on […]

  • The Four starring Charlie Walk, Meghan

    Fox Renews 'The Four' for Season 2

    “The Heart of Rock and Roll” will beat on in the theater as the hits of Huey Lewis and The News are set to soundtrack a future musical, it was announced on Thursday. The Bay Area band, whose songs were inescapable during the 1980s, will feature in a stage adaptation by Jonathan Abrams and based on […]

  • Peaky Blinders

    Case Study: How a 1994 Nick Cave Song Became a Favorite of Music Supervisors

    “The Heart of Rock and Roll” will beat on in the theater as the hits of Huey Lewis and The News are set to soundtrack a future musical, it was announced on Thursday. The Bay Area band, whose songs were inescapable during the 1980s, will feature in a stage adaptation by Jonathan Abrams and based on […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad