Go-Go’s Musical ‘Head Over Heels’ Books Broadway’s Hudson Theater

Head Over Heels
The Go-Go’s musical “Head Over Heels” has booked a Broadway opening this summer, lining up the Hudson Theater for a run that begins previews in June.

Already set for a pre-Broadway engagement at San Francisco’s Curran Theater, “Head Over Heels” uses the hits of the all-female band the Go-Go’s to tell a fanciful story set in the Elizabethan era about a royal family and an oracular prediction of doom. Songs in the score including “We Got the Beat,” “Vacation” and “Our Lips Our Sealed,” as well as “Mad About You” and “Heaven is a Place on Earth,” two of band member Belinda Carlyle’s solo hits.

The project has picked up some buzz thanks to the appeal of the band’s well-known music — not to mention the attachment of Gwyneth Paltrow, who is a member of the producing team. Also stirring up enthusiasm is the pedigree of a creative team that includes director Michael Mayer (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “Spring Awakening”) and a number of the designers that were involved in the Tony-winning revival of “Hedwig.”

Lined up for the cast are Andrew Durand, Iman Jones, Jeremy Kushnier, Bonnie Milligan, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Peppermint, Tom Alan Robbins, Alexandra Socha and Rachel York.

“Head Over Heels” runs April 10-May 6 at the Curran in San Francisco prior to Broadway, where the show begins previews June 23 ahead of a July 26 opening.

Rick Ferrari, Donovan Leitch, Christine Russell, Louise Gund, Hunter Arnold, Tom Kirdahy and Jordan Roth are on the producing team with Paltrow, while Carole Shorenstein Hays, Scott Sigman, Robert Kravis, Vikram Chatwal, Carrie Clifford, The John Gore Organization and Mara Sandler serve as co-producers. Julie Boardman is associate producer with 101 Productions, Ltd. as exec producer.

With fewer than 1,000 seats, the Hudson is a relatively intimate venue for a musical. The venue’s current occupant, Uma Thurman headliner “The Parisian Woman,” closes March 11.

