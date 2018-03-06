‘Hamilton’ Breaks Another Record: Most Olivier Award Nominations Ever

“Hamilton” has become the most-nominated production in the history of the Olivier Awards, Britain’s equivalent of the Tonys. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s groundbreaking musical about American founding father Alexander Hamilton landed 13 nominations, including one for best new musical, one for best director, and six in the musical acting categories.

The record nominations haul, announced Tuesday, pushes “Hamilton” past “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” and “Hairspray” as the most-nominated play in Olivier history. The Broadway production earned an unprecedented 16 Tony nods and won 11 awards, just shy of the record of 12.

“The Ferryman,” a big ensemble drama set in Northern Ireland, received the most Olivier nominations for a straight play, with eight. Written by Jez Butterworth, the creator of “Jerusalem,” the play is scheduled to transfer to Broadway.

The London revival of Tony Kushner’s “Angels in America,” which stars Andrew Garfield and is now playing in New York, earned six nominations, including Garfield’s first, in the best-actor category. Two other big names in the actor category are first-time nominees: Bryan Cranston and Paddy Considine, for their star turns in “Network” and “The Ferryman,” respectively.

Laura Donnelly and Audra McDonald also received their first nominations, for their performances in “The Ferryman” and “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill,” respectively, in a best-actress category that also includes Lesley Manville, for “Long Day’s Journey Into Night,” and multiple Olivier winner Imelda Staunton, for a revival of Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?”

“This year’s Olivier nominations reflect a strong and exciting performing arts scene in the U.K. with fresh, new work coming to the fore,” said Julian Bird, chief executive of the Society of London Theatre and executive producer of the Olivier Awards. “It is wonderful to see so many first-time nominees, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to this celebratory occasion.”

“Hamilton” opened at the newly renovated Victoria Palace Theatre in December and has been playing to sold-out audiences. Jamael Westman, a newcomer who portrays the title character, is up for best actor. Miranda, who both composed the music and wrote the lyrics for the play, has been nominated for outstanding achievement in music.

Elaine Paige and Alexandra Burke unveiled the Olivier nominations in London. Comedian and actress Catherine Tate will host the awards ceremony, which will take place at London’s Royal Albert Hall on April 8.

Complete list of nominations:

AMERICAN AIRLINES BEST NEW PLAY

“The Ferryman” at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

“Ink” at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

“Network” at National Theatre – Lyttelton

“Oslo” at Harold Pinter Theatre

MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL

“An American in Paris” at Dominion Theatre

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” at Apollo Theatre

“Girl From the North Country” at The Old Vic

“Hamilton” at Victoria Palace Theatre

“Young Frankenstein” at Garrick Theatre

BEST DIRECTOR

Dominic Cooke for “Follies” at National Theatre – Olivier

Marianne Elliott for “Angels in America” at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Rupert Goold for “Ink” at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

Thomas Kail for “Hamilton” at Victoria Palace Theatre

Sam Mendes for “The Ferryman” at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

BEST ACTOR

Paddy Considine for “The Ferryman” at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

Bryan Cranston for “Network” at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Andrew Garfield for “Angels in America” at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Andrew Scott for “Hamlet” at Almeida Theatre

BEST ACTRESS

Laura Donnelly for “The Ferryman” at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

Lesley Manville for “Long Day’s Journey Into Night” at Wyndham’s Theatre

Audra McDonald for “Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill” at Wyndham’s Theatre

Imelda Staunton for “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” at Harold Pinter Theatre

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Ciarán Hinds for “Girl From the North Country” at The Old Vic

John McCrea for “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” at Apollo Theatre

Giles Terera for “Hamilton” at Victoria Palace Theatre

Jamael Westman for “Hamilton” at Victoria Palace Theatre

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Janie Dee for “Follies” at National Theatre – Olivier

Shirley Henderson for “Girl From the North Country” at The Old Vic

Imelda Staunton for “Follies” at National Theatre – Olivier

Josie Walker for “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” at Apollo Theatre

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Bertie Carvel for “Ink” at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

John Hodgkinson for “The Ferryman” at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

James McArdle for “Angels in America” at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Peter Polycarpou for “Oslo” at Harold Pinter Theatre

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Bríd Brennan for “The Ferryman” at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

Denise Gough for “Angels in America” at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Dearbhla Molloy for “The Ferryman” at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

Imogen Poots for “Who’s Afraid Of Virginia Woolf?” at Harold Pinter Theatre

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Michael Jibson for “Hamilton” at Victoria Palace Theatre

Ross Noble for “Young Frankenstein” at Garrick Theatre

Jason Pennycooke for “Hamilton” at Victoria Palace Theatre

Cleve September for “Hamilton” at Victoria Palace Theatre

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Sheila Atim for “Girl From the North Country” at The Old Vic

Tracie Bennett for “Follies” at National Theatre – Olivier

Rachel John for “Hamilton” at Victoria Palace Theatre

Lesley Joseph for “Young Frankenstein” at Garrick Theatre

BEST REVIVAL

“Angels in America” at National Theatre – Lyttelton

“Hamlet” at Almeida Theatre

“Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” at Harold Pinter Theatre

“Witness for the Prosecution” at London County Hall

MAGIC RADIO BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

“42nd Street” at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

“Follies” at National Theatre – Olivier

“On the Town” at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

BEST NEW COMEDY

“Dry Powder” at Hampstead Theatre

“Labour of Love” at Noël Coward Theatre

“Mischief Movie Night” at Arts Theatre

“The Miser” at Garrick Theatre

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC

“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” – Music and Orchestrations by Dan Gillespie Sells, his debut as a musical theatre composer and orchestrator at Apollo Theatre

“Follies” – The Orchestra, under the Music Supervision of Nicholas Skilbeck and Music Director Nigel Lilley at National Theatre – Olivier

“Girl From the North Country” – Music & Lyrics by Bob Dylan, Original Orchestrations & Arrangements by Simon Hale at The Old Vic

“Hamilton” – Composer-Lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda at Victoria Palace Theatre

BEST THEATRE CHOREOGRAPHER

Andy Blankenbuehler for “Hamilton” at Victoria Palace Theatre

Bill Deamer for “Follies” at National Theatre – Olivier

Kate Prince for “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” at Apollo Theatre

Randy Skinner for “42nd Street” at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Christopher Wheeldon for “An American in Paris” at Dominion Theatre

BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION

“Flight Pattern” by Crystal Pite at Royal Opera House

“Goat” by Ben Duke for Rambert Dance Company at Sadler’s Wells

“Grand Finale” by Hofesh Shechter at Sadler’s Wells

“Tree of Codes” by Wayne McGregor and The Paris Opera Ballet at Sadler’s Wells

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE

Rocío Molina for pushing the boundary of flamenco in “Fallen From Heaven (Caída del Cielo)” at Barbican Theatre

Francesca Velicu for her performance in English National Ballet’s production of Pina Bausch’s “Le Sacre du Printemps” at Sadler’s Wells

Zenaida Yanowsky for her performance in Liam Scarlett’s “Symphonic Dances” at Royal Opera House

BEST ENTERTAINMENT AND FAMILY

“David Walliams’ Gangsta Granny” at Garrick Theatre

“Derren Brown: Underground” at Playhouse Theatre

“Dick Whittington” at London Palladium

“Five Guys Named Moe” at Marble Arch Theatre

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATRE

“The B*easts” at Bush Theatre

“Killology” at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

“The Red Lion” at Trafalgar Studios 2

“The Revlon Girl” at Park Theatre

WHITE LIGHT AWARD FOR BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Howell Binkley for “Hamilton” at Victoria Palace Theatre

Paule Constable for “Angels in America” at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Paule Constable for “Follies” at National Theatre – Olivier

Jan Versweyveld for “Network” at National Theatre – Lyttelton

BEST SOUND DESIGN

Tom Gibbons for “Hamlet” at Almeida Theatre

Gareth Owen for “Bat Out of Hell The Musical” at London Coliseum

Eric Sleichim for “Network” at National Theatre – Lyttelton

Nevin Steinberg for “Hamilton” at Victoria Palace Theatre

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Hugh Durrant for “Dick Whittington” at London Palladium

Roger Kirk for “42nd Street” at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Vicki Mortimer for “Follies” at National Theatre – Olivier

Paul Tazewell for “Hamilton” at Victoria Palace Theatre

BLUE-I THEATRE TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR BEST SET DESIGN

Bunny Christie for “Ink” at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

Bob Crowley and 59 Productions for “An American in Paris” at Dominion Theatre

Rob Howell for “The Ferryman” at Gielgud Theatre and Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre

Vicki Mortimer for “Follies” at National Theatre – Olivier

BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION

“La Bohème” at Trafalgar Studios 2

“The Exterminating Angel” at Royal Opera House

“Semiramide” at Royal Opera House

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA

Paul Brown for his set and costume designs for “Iolanthe” at London Coliseum

Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona for their performances in “Semiramide” at Royal Opera House

Roderick Williams for his performance in The Royal Opera’s “The Return Of Ulysses” at the Roundhouse