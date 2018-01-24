Accused Director Fired From Connecticut Theater

Gordon Edelstein, the Connecticut theater leader who was accused of sexual harassment and misconduct during his tenure at the Long Wharf Theater, has been terminated from his position as the theater’s artistic director.

The Long Wharf’s board of trustees voted Tuesday evening following the recent revelation of allegations against Edelstein. According to a statement released by board chair Laura Pappano, the board also voted to consolidate leadership under managing director Joshua Bernstein, and to initiate a third-party review for the theater’s policies and procedures regarding harassment and misconduct.

“The board and management of Long Wharf Theater take seriously the need to ensure a fair, equitable, open and supportive theater workplace,” Pappano said in the statement. “We must do more to create the kind of working environment that our talented and committed staff deserve.”

The board meeting, which had already been on the books for Jan. 23, came the day after allegations hit the press regarding Edelstein’s misconduct, which is alleged to include kissing, groping, inappropriate comments and masturbation. Edelstein had been the artistic director at the Long Wharf since 2002.

Edelstein is latest figure in the theater industry to face repercussions from accusations of misconduct, following recent claims against the artistic director of Toronto’s Soulpepper and the actor Ben Vereen.