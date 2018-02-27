Broadway Box Office: ‘Frozen’ Sizzles in First Week

“Frozen” on Broadway is one hot ticket.

Disney Theatrical Productions’ new stage version of the animated smash exploded out of the gate in its first week, raking in $926,840 at the Broadway box office for just four performances that played to full houses. If that kind of momentum keeps up, “Frozen” may well shape into the blockbuster the theater industry expects it to be — joining a lineup of Disney stage successes that includes fellow Broadway titles “The Lion King” ($1,976,388) and “Aladdin” ($1,459,263).

The other new show to join the Broadway ranks last week was “Angels in America” ($322,034 for three previews), which played to houses at 96% capacity. That’s a solid number, but it’s likely the show needs to do even better to push the ambitious production into the black, given the epic production’s strictly limited run of 18 weeks.

Most individual titles on the boards were down a bit in the week after Valentine’s Day and the long President’s Day weekend. Among the few shows to buck the trend was “Latin History for Morons” ($750,581), rising in its final week on the boards. That John Leguizamo show snowballed into a success, recouping its production costs earlier this month.

Also upticking: “SpongeBob SquarePants” ($846,580), stepping up a bit when most shows dipped, as well as the enduringly popular longrunner “The Phantom of the Opera” ($1,040,025).

With two new productions in the mix, overall Broadway sales rose less than $1 million to $27 million for 27 shows, with attendance at 231,785, or 91% of the street’s overall capacity.