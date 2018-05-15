‘Frozen’ North American Tour to Start at Hollywood Pantages

Tony Award-nominated musical “Frozen” will kick off its North American tour in fall 2019 with an official opening at the Pantages in Los Angeles during the theater’s 2019-20 season.

Cast, engagement dates and ticket information are still to come, but the music team will be supervised by two-time Tony winner Stephen Oremus and the orchestra is led by Dave Metzger. Music for “Frozen” is from the husband-and-wife composing duo of Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, book is by Jennifer Lee while Michael Grandage directs. Choreography is by Rob Ashford, scenery and costumes by Christopher Oram, lighting from Natasha Katz, sound designer is Peter Hylenski, while video designer Finn Ross and puppet designer Michael Curry are also involved.

After opening in March on Broadway, “Frozen” broke two house box office records at the St. James Theatre and garnered three Tony nominations for musical, original score and book of a musical. It also received a Drama League nomination for musical, and Drama Desk noms for actor and puppet design.

“Frozen,” based on the hit animated film that won Oscars for toon and original song in 2013, in will join the North American tours of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin,” also produced by Disney Theatrical Productions.