Stagecraft Podcast: Behind the Scenes With Cast, Creators of ‘Frozen’

How do you know expectations are high for a Broadway musical? When audience members arrive in costume.

That’s what the stars and creators of “Frozen” faced in Denver, where Disney’s stage musical adaptation of the animated hit tried out before a Broadway run that opens on Feb. 22. “There was definitely a lot of costumes,” Patti Murin, who plays Anna, recalls on the latest episode of Stagecraft, Variety‘s theater podcast. “Dressing up, Anna, Elsa, all ages. We even had a couple of Olafs. We also had a family of four come in Anna, Elsa, Olaf, and Kristoff. That was truly amazing.”

“It is a responsibility, because people love ‘Frozen’ so much,” adds Caissie Levy, who sings “Let It Go” eight times a week as Elsa.

Dealing with all those expectations — while creating a new work that stands on its own as a stage musical — is the topic at hand for Levy and Murin as well as director Michael Grandage and designer Christopher Oram, also featured in this episode of Stagecraft. There’s a lot of new material in the musical, including 15 new songs.

“The greatest compliment you can say is you listen to the new songs and says, ‘Was that in the movie?'” Oram says.

“I have a second-act song that I think rivals ‘Let It Go,'” Murin says. “I keep describing it as a Kelly Clarkson power ballad.”

