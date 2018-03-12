Broadway Box Office: Disney’s ‘Frozen’ Muscles Into Top 10

Disney has long had two titles that show up regularly in the Top 10 of the Broadway box office. This week it’s got three — thanks to “Frozen,” the adaptation of the animated smash that landed at No. 6 on the chart with a week of just seven previews.

“Frozen” ($1,453,464 for seven) nudged ahead of its four-year-old sibling “Aladdin” ($1,262,335) and landed a few slots behind “The Lion King” ($1,774,590), consistently one of the highest-grossing titles on the boards. With attendance at near-capacity, the show’s average price paid per ticket was a relatively sane $125 — which doesn’t seem an astronomically number on a Broadway landscape where big hits can command the $500 average of “Springsteen on Broadway” ($2,396,015 for five) or the almost-$300 of “Hamilton” ($3,149,330).

Among other previewing shows, the revival of “Angels in America” ($994,785 for seven previews) came within spitting distance of $1 million, making it the top-selling non-musical now running, ahead of Mark Rylance headliner “Farinelli and the King” ($649,192). Like “Angels,” the play “Three Tall Women” ($497,066 for seven) — featuring Glenda Jackson and Laurie Metcalf — is also ramping up for an opening later this month, as is Chris Evans outing “Lobby Hero” ($372,855).

The new revival of “Carousel” ($865,507 for seven), meanwhile, looked solid, with a healthy base of interest to build on, as “Escape to Margaritaville” ($625,317) seemed on the soft side but can hope for a publicity boost from its opening night later this week. Among other musicals that opened this season, “The Band’s Visit” ($802,836) looks to be slowing a bit as the competitive spring season gets underway, but it’s still doing plenty well for a comparatively small-scale musical with a lot of critical love behind it.

Overall Broadway sales picked up 12% after the declines of the previous week, with the cumulative tally stepping up to $29.4 million for 20 shows. Attendance climbed by almost 20,000 to 243,913 — all of which is pretty good for a frame that saw a midweek snowstorm hit the New York area.

The next musical to watch out for: “Mean Girls,” which begins previews tonight and, to judge from the buzz alone, has the potential to be one of the biggest attention-getters of the spring.