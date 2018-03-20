Ethan Hawke, Paul Dano to Star in ‘True West’ on Broadway

Ethan Hawke and Paul Dano will star next winter in a new Broadway production of “True West,” with the two actors playing the volatile brothers at the center of Sam Shepard’s 1980 play.

James Macdonald, whose last Broadway credit was Manhattan Theater Club’s staging of “The Children,” will direct “True West” for the Roundabout Theatre Company. The play, probably Shepard’s best-known work, was last on Broadway in 2000 in a revival that starred Philip Seymour Hoffman and John C. Reilly.

Dano (“There Will Be Blood,” “Okja”), who made his directorial debut earlier this year with the Sundance film “Wildlife,” will play screenwriter Austin in “True West,” with Hawke — whose upcoming films include “Blaze” and “Juliet, Naked” — on board as his brother, a drifter named Lee. Both actors have previously appeared on Broadway, with Dano making his debut at age 11 in the Roundabout’s “A Month in the Country” with Helen Mirren, and Hawke starring in a string of shows that have included “The Coast of Utopia” and, most recently, a 2013 revival of “Macbeth.”

Two more roles remain to be cast in “True West,” which is due to begin Broadway previews Dec. 27 ahead of a Jan. 24, 2019 opening at the Roundabout’s American Airlines Theatre. The show joins a new revival of “Kiss Me, Kate” on the New York not-for-profit’s 2018-19 slate.