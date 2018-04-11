You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Elaine May, Michael Cera, Lucas Hedges to Star in Broadway’s ‘The Waverly Gallery’

Gordon Cox

CREDIT: REx/Shutterstock

Making a rare stage appearance, Elaine May will star alongside Lucas Hedges and Michael Cera in a new Broadway staging of Kenneth Lonergan’s 2000 play “The Waverly Gallery,” lined up for a run at the John Golden Theatre this fall.

The production is backed by Scott Rudin, whose glowingly-reviewed staging of “Three Tall Women” is now playing at the Golden. Rudin also produced Lonergan’s film “Margaret” as well as the 2014 Broadway production of Lonergan’s “This Is Our Youth,” which also starred Cera. The new project will mark the third reteaming onstage for Lonergan and Cera, the actor who is currently starring in Second Stage Theater’s revival of Lonergan’s “Lobby Hero.”

Influential comedy writer May (“The Birdcage,” “Primary Colors,” “Ishtar”) has most recently worked on Broadway as a playwright on shows including “Relatively Speaking” (2011) and “After the Night and the Music” (2005). In 1960, she starred at the Golden in the massively successful 1960 show “An Evening With Mike Nichols and Elaine May.”

Hedges was nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in Longergan’s 2016 film “Manchester by the Sea.” Last year the actor starred in the Off Broadway play “Yen.”

In “The Waverly Gallery,” May will star as Gladys, an activist and gallery owner battling Alzheimer’s and struggling to hold on to her independence. Hedges will play Gladys’ grandson, while Cera will appear as an artist whose work is hung in Gladys’ gallery.

Rising director Lila Neugebauer (“The Wolves,” “At Home at the Zoo”) makes her Broadway debut on the production, which begins previews Sept. 25 ahead of an Oct. 25 opening at the Golden. Lonergan’s play has never had a Broadway run; the show made its New York premiere Off Broadway in 2000.

