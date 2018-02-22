You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Drew Cohen Named Global CEO of Music Theatre International

Music Theatre International
Drew Cohen has been appointed to the newly created position of global chief executive officer at Music Theatre International, one of the theater industry’s major theatrical licensing agencies.

Cohen will also continue to serve as president of the company, where he has worked for 15 years. Overseeing daily business and leading MTI’s recent expansion into Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, he also handles domestic and international strategy and works to develop business opportunities and strategic alliances in the U.S. and abroad.

Cohen’s new position was announced by MTI co-chairmen Cameron Mackintosh and Freddie Gershon.

“As MTI looks to the future and continues its mission of perpetuating musical theater and generating passive residual income streams for the benefit of the authors we represent, I cannot think of a better executive to lead this effort,” Gershon said. “His imagination and enthusiasm are contagious and it is personally gratifying for me to make this announcement today.”

Early in his career, Cohen worked as a New York attorney for four years. He earned a master’s degree from Harvard Business School and also graduated from Tufts University and Fordham Law School.

MTI grants professional companies, amateur troupes and schools with the rights to perform musicals that have been seen on Broadway, the West End and beyond.

