Bruce Springsteen Extends Broadway Run Into December

Bruce Springsteen will extend his “Springsteen on Broadway” one-man show until December 15, he announced today. Eighty-one additional shows will go on sale for performances July 10th through December 15th, 2018, marking the third time “Springsteen on Broadway” has been extended since its initial eight-week run.

Tickets for the newly-announced “Springsteen on Broadway” shows will go on sale Wednesday, March 28th at 11am ET – exclusively through Ticketmaster Verified Fan.

In a review of the show’s 95th-or-so performance last week, Variety noted, “Five months [into the run], the Boss is showing seasoning and increased comfort as well as some understandable, unsurprising impatience with his latest creation. … at points on this night his delivery felt a little worn, but those moments were far outnumbered by ones that took on shadings and emotions that have evolved as he’s settled into the show. “He’s changed up the script without deviating from its main points, and rarely used the teleprompters that he relied upon heavily during the early shows. But most of all, his performance has become more, well, theatrical. After decades of arena-sized body language, he’s scaled himself down without losing any of his enormous presence — his body has learned a new language. He’s figured out how to be larger-than-life in a small place: He’s learned the power of stillness, how to use pauses for dramatic and comic effect, and how to use his body almost as a set piece and secondary — and at times a primary — form of communication.”

“Springsteen On Broadway” began previews on October 3rd, 2017 and officially opened October 12th. By the end of his previously announced Broadway run on June 30th, Bruce Springsteen will have performed 155 sold-out shows at the Walter Kerr Theatre. This extension will bring the total number of “Springsteen on Broadway” performances to 236.