‘Summer: The Donna Summer Musical’ Finds Broadway Cast

The Broadway musical “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” has found its three actresses to play different versions of the disco queen, it was announced on Friday.

LaChanze will take on the role of “Diva Donna” in the upcoming Broadway show, while Ariana DeBose will become “Disco Donna” and Storm Lever will appear as “Duckling Donna.”

LaChanze starred in “Once on This Island” and won the 2006 Tony Award for best actress for her role in “The Color Purple.” DeBose’s previous credits include “Hamilton,” both Off-Broadway and the original Broadway cast, and she recently exited the musical “A Bronx Tale,” directed by Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks. Lever appeared in La Jolla Playhouse’s production of “Freaky Friday,” based off the Mary Rodgers novel and the Disney film.

The score for “Summer” will include more than 20 of the disco legend’s hits as well as music from Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara, and others. The musical follows Summer’s rise to fame and is told from the lens of her last concert. The La Jolla Playhouse production is directed by Des McAnuff of “The Who’s Tommy” and “Jersey Boys” choreographer Sergio Trujillo.

“Summer” will open on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on April 23, 2018. Preview performances begin March 28.