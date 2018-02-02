You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Summer: The Donna Summer Musical’ Finds Broadway Cast

By

Ariana's Most Recent Stories

View All
Summer The Donna Summer Musical
CREDIT: Courtesy of 'Summer: The Donna Summer Musical'

The Broadway musical “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” has found its three actresses to play different versions of the disco queen, it was announced on Friday.

LaChanze will take on the role of “Diva Donna” in the upcoming Broadway show, while Ariana DeBose will become “Disco Donna” and Storm Lever will appear as “Duckling Donna.”

LaChanze starred in “Once on This Island” and won the 2006 Tony Award for best actress for her role in “The Color Purple.” DeBose’s previous credits include “Hamilton,” both Off-Broadway and the original Broadway cast, and she recently exited the musical “A Bronx Tale,” directed by Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks. Lever appeared in La Jolla Playhouse’s production of “Freaky Friday,” based off the Mary Rodgers novel and the Disney film.

The score for “Summer” will include more than 20 of the disco legend’s hits as well as music from Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara, and others. The musical follows Summer’s rise to fame and is told from the lens of her last concert. The La Jolla Playhouse production is directed by Des McAnuff of “The Who’s Tommy” and “Jersey Boys” choreographer Sergio Trujillo.

“Summer” will open on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on April 23, 2018. Preview performances begin March 28.

More Music

  • PinkMTV Video Music Awards, Show, Los

    Sony Music Generates Nearly $4 Billion in 2017, Streaming Up 32%

    The Broadway musical “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” has found its three actresses to play different versions of the disco queen, it was announced on Friday. LaChanze will take on the role of “Diva Donna” in the upcoming Broadway show, while Ariana DeBose will become “Disco Donna” and Storm Lever will appear as “Duckling Donna.” […]

  • Summer The Donna Summer Musical

    'Summer: The Donna Summer Musical' Finds Broadway Cast

    The Broadway musical “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” has found its three actresses to play different versions of the disco queen, it was announced on Friday. LaChanze will take on the role of “Diva Donna” in the upcoming Broadway show, while Ariana DeBose will become “Disco Donna” and Storm Lever will appear as “Duckling Donna.” […]

  • Bruno Mars Wins Album of the

    Warner Music Hits $1 Billion in First Quarter, Digital Revenue Up 20%

    The Broadway musical “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” has found its three actresses to play different versions of the disco queen, it was announced on Friday. LaChanze will take on the role of “Diva Donna” in the upcoming Broadway show, while Ariana DeBose will become “Disco Donna” and Storm Lever will appear as “Duckling Donna.” […]

  • Spotify Adds Songwriter, Producer, Musician Credits

    Spotify (Finally) Adds Songwriter and Producer Credits

    The Broadway musical “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” has found its three actresses to play different versions of the disco queen, it was announced on Friday. LaChanze will take on the role of “Diva Donna” in the upcoming Broadway show, while Ariana DeBose will become “Disco Donna” and Storm Lever will appear as “Duckling Donna.” […]

  • Janet Jackson Justin Timberlake Super Bowl

    The Four Greatest Super Bowl Halftime Gaffes

    The Broadway musical “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” has found its three actresses to play different versions of the disco queen, it was announced on Friday. LaChanze will take on the role of “Diva Donna” in the upcoming Broadway show, while Ariana DeBose will become “Disco Donna” and Storm Lever will appear as “Duckling Donna.” […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad