Broadway Stars to Stage Benefit Concert for Parkland

Big Broadway and TV names will come together later this month for “Broadway With Love: A Benefit Concert for Parkland, USA,” produced to raise funds in the aftermath of the Parkland shootings.

Matthew Morrison (“Glee,” “South Pacific”), Noah Galvin (“The Real O’Neals,” “Dear Evan Hansen”), Wayne Brady (“Kinky Boots,” “Hamilton”), Telly Leung (“Aladdin”), Deborah Cox (“The Bodyguard”), Laura Bell Bundy (“Anger Management,” “Legally Blonde”) and a number of the stars of CW musical series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” — Rachel Bloom, Donna Lynne Champlin, Vincent Rodriguez III and Gabrielle Ruiz — are among the performers lined up to appear on April 16 with the South Florida Symphony at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla.

Some of the tunes on the night’s songlist were written by Stoneman Douglas students with theater composers including Joe Iconic and Drew Gasparini.

Several Stoneman Douglas students will speak at the event, which will also feature a performance by shooting victim Jamie Guttenberg’s dance troupe to honor her memory.

Approximately 10,000 tickets have been donated to the families of Stoneman Douglas High School students and staff. Proceeds raised will be donated to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Vicitims’ Fund and Shine MSD, benefitting arts advocacy in the Parkland community.

The Parkland benefit is produced by Tony and Grammy Award winner Van Dean and Yael Silver (co-producer “Once On This Island”), both of Broadway Records, together with Joyce Arbucias, Tony Award winner Kenny Howard, Andrea Canny and Chris Yakubchik.