You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Broadway Box Office: Winter Sales Slow as Springsteen Takes a Break

By
Gordon Cox

Theater Editor

Gordon's Most Recent Stories

View All
SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
CREDIT: Courtesy of Rob DeMartin

With winter causing a slowdown in New York tourism and Bruce Springsteen on hiatus until the end of the month, the Broadway box office continued to deflate last week in the kind of slowdown that often hits in the late January-early February frame.

Almost every single individual production — from “Wicked” ($1,311,395) on down to “The Play That Goes Wrong” ($237,858) — saw numbers dip, though none too dramatically. Bucking the trend: “Waitress” ($1,433,902), stepping up by a quarter of a million dollars in that last week that pop musician Jason Mraz overlaps in the cast with Sara Bareilles, the show’s co-creator and current headliner. “Hamilton” ($3,062,978) stepped back up above the $3 million mark, while “The Lion King” ($1,724,602), “Come From Away” ($1,141,413) and “The Book of Mormon” ($1,137,318) also managed to top themselves compared to the previous week.

With “Springsteen on Broadway” — and the approximately $2.4 million it brings in every week — on hiatus, overall sales dipped by $2.8 million to $22 million for 24 shows. Attendance slipped by about 20,000 to 191,186, or 83% of the street’s overall capacity. Those numbers were better than the same week last year (when there were 23 shows playing), with attendance up about 15,000 compared to 2017.

Things should pick up this week, with Valentine’s Day often bringing in date-night business and the long weekend of President’s Day also encouraging theaters to take in a show.

More Legit

  • SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

    Broadway Box Office: Winter Sales Slow as Springsteen Takes a Break

    With winter causing a slowdown in New York tourism and Bruce Springsteen on hiatus until the end of the month, the Broadway box office continued to deflate last week in the kind of slowdown that often hits in the late January-early February frame. Almost every single individual production — from “Wicked” ($1,311,395) on down to […]

  • Huey Lewis And The NewsHuey Lewis

    The Hits of Huey Lewis and The News to Soundtrack New Stage Musical

    With winter causing a slowdown in New York tourism and Bruce Springsteen on hiatus until the end of the month, the Broadway box office continued to deflate last week in the kind of slowdown that often hits in the late January-early February frame. Almost every single individual production — from “Wicked” ($1,311,395) on down to […]

  • Elizabeth Debicki photographed in London by

    'The Cloverfield Paradox' Actress Elizabeth Debicki on How Her Height Affects Her Roles

    With winter causing a slowdown in New York tourism and Bruce Springsteen on hiatus until the end of the month, the Broadway box office continued to deflate last week in the kind of slowdown that often hits in the late January-early February frame. Almost every single individual production — from “Wicked” ($1,311,395) on down to […]

  • Mary McColl, Executive Director Actors' Equity

    It's Time For Women to Lead (Guest Column)

    With winter causing a slowdown in New York tourism and Bruce Springsteen on hiatus until the end of the month, the Broadway box office continued to deflate last week in the kind of slowdown that often hits in the late January-early February frame. Almost every single individual production — from “Wicked” ($1,311,395) on down to […]

  • In the Body of the World

    Off Broadway Review: Eve Ensler's 'In The Body of the World'

    With winter causing a slowdown in New York tourism and Bruce Springsteen on hiatus until the end of the month, the Broadway box office continued to deflate last week in the kind of slowdown that often hits in the late January-early February frame. Almost every single individual production — from “Wicked” ($1,311,395) on down to […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad