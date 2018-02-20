You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Broadway Box Office Gets a Little Love From Valentine’s, Presidents’ Day

By
Gordon Cox

Theater Editor

Gordon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Wicked
CREDIT: Joan Marcus

The double-dip holidays of Valentine’s Day and the long Presidents’ Day weekend drove the Broadway box office up nearly 20%, with date-night biz and long-weekend tourism helping to get ticketbuyers into theaters.

Couples and families turned out for the street’s big-ticket names, with the most significant boost logged at “Wicked” ($1,818,771), up a whopping half-million over the previous week. Family titles like “The Lion King” ($2,029,508), “Aladdin” ($1,504,445), “Anastasia” ($1,017,255) and “School of Rock” ($935,219) were also among the biggest rises, as was enduring audience magnet “The Phantom of the Opera” ($1,016,060).

One show joined the Broadway lineup last week, and to judge by its first two performance, Jimmy Buffett could well turn out to be a draw: “Escape to Margaritaville” ($396,813 for two previews) pulled in close to $200,000 per performance, which at least indicates that initial enthusiasm is high for the island-getaway musical. Now the challenge will be to sustain that level of audience interest as the show heads into a busy spring season.

Hamilton” ($3,088,002) held its place as the top-selling musical, while Mark Rylance headliner “Farinelli and the King” ($751,969) remained the biggest earner among plays. Meanwhile, Bernadette Peters and “Hello, Dolly!” ($1,006,193) ticked up into the millionaires’ club as the show celebrates Peters’ official “opening” in the show later this week.

Overall Broadway sales rang in at $26.3 million for 25 productions now running, with attendance hitting a nice 91% of the overall capacity, or 213,716 theatergoers.

More Legit

  • Wicked

    Broadway Box Office Gets a Little Love From Valentine's, Presidents' Day

    The double-dip holidays of Valentine’s Day and the long Presidents’ Day weekend drove the Broadway box office up nearly 20%, with date-night biz and long-weekend tourism helping to get ticketbuyers into theaters. Couples and families turned out for the street’s big-ticket names, with the most significant boost logged at “Wicked” ($1,818,771), up a whopping half-million […]

  • Frozen Broadway

    Stagecraft Podcast: Behind the Scenes With Cast, Creators of 'Frozen'

    The double-dip holidays of Valentine’s Day and the long Presidents’ Day weekend drove the Broadway box office up nearly 20%, with date-night biz and long-weekend tourism helping to get ticketbuyers into theaters. Couples and families turned out for the street’s big-ticket names, with the most significant boost logged at “Wicked” ($1,818,771), up a whopping half-million […]

  • Andrew Garfield Variety Facetime Interview

    Andrew Garfield on Avoiding 'Sickness' of Celebrity Culture

    The double-dip holidays of Valentine’s Day and the long Presidents’ Day weekend drove the Broadway box office up nearly 20%, with date-night biz and long-weekend tourism helping to get ticketbuyers into theaters. Couples and families turned out for the street’s big-ticket names, with the most significant boost logged at “Wicked” ($1,818,771), up a whopping half-million […]

  • Geoffrey Rush

    Geoffrey Rush Accused of 'Inappropriate Touching,' Court Documents Show

    The double-dip holidays of Valentine’s Day and the long Presidents’ Day weekend drove the Broadway box office up nearly 20%, with date-night biz and long-weekend tourism helping to get ticketbuyers into theaters. Couples and families turned out for the street’s big-ticket names, with the most significant boost logged at “Wicked” ($1,818,771), up a whopping half-million […]

  • Andrew Garfield Tony Kushner Angels in

    'Angels in America': Inside Broadway's Big Bet, Led by Andrew Garfield With Renewed Relevance

    The double-dip holidays of Valentine’s Day and the long Presidents’ Day weekend drove the Broadway box office up nearly 20%, with date-night biz and long-weekend tourism helping to get ticketbuyers into theaters. Couples and families turned out for the street’s big-ticket names, with the most significant boost logged at “Wicked” ($1,818,771), up a whopping half-million […]

  • What's Next for 'Natasha, Pierre and

    What's Next for 'Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812'

    The double-dip holidays of Valentine’s Day and the long Presidents’ Day weekend drove the Broadway box office up nearly 20%, with date-night biz and long-weekend tourism helping to get ticketbuyers into theaters. Couples and families turned out for the street’s big-ticket names, with the most significant boost logged at “Wicked” ($1,818,771), up a whopping half-million […]

  • Berlinale --2018-- Special Touch, Paul Thiltges

    Special Touch Studios, Paul Thiltges Set 'Allah Is Not Obliged'

    The double-dip holidays of Valentine’s Day and the long Presidents’ Day weekend drove the Broadway box office up nearly 20%, with date-night biz and long-weekend tourism helping to get ticketbuyers into theaters. Couples and families turned out for the street’s big-ticket names, with the most significant boost logged at “Wicked” ($1,818,771), up a whopping half-million […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad