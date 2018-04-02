Broadway Box Office: Sales Jump 18% in Holiday Week

Passover and Easter week gave the Broadway box office plenty to celebrate, with the holidays — and the academic spring breaks that are often timed to them — driving up sales by a whopping 18% compared to the previous week.

The street’s overall gross shot up by more than $6.5 million to $42 million for 35 shows now playing, with attendance up 9% to 319,605, or 95% of the total capacity for all shows. An influx of holiday-weekend city visitors helps account for that spike, as does the spring’s spate of buzzy new titles turning theatergoers’ heads.

Among the new attractions inflating those numbers were two yet-to-open titles that are already drawing crowds and carving out spots in the top 10: “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” ($1,589,033 for six previews), doing exactly the kind of blockbuster business everyone expected it to, and “Mean Girls” ($1,468,683), the much-anticipated adaptation of Tina Fey’s screen comedy that opens Sunday. Disney’s just-opened “Frozen” ($2,246,998) easily made the top 10, too, breaking the $2 million mark for the first time.

Another new production to keep an eye on: “The Iceman Cometh” ($968,162 for six previews), still gearing up and already within spitting distance of $1 million thanks to headliner Denzel Washington, a reliable sales powerhouse. Fellow play revival “Angels in America” ($933,031 for seven) bounced back after the strong reviews the show earned in the wake of its opening.

“Three Tall Women” ($599,626), with Glenda Jackson and Laurie Metcalf, and “Lobby Hero” ($409,431), with Chris Evans and Michael Cera, also look poised to gain momentum after the critical thumbs-up they each earned last week. Meanwhile, “Children of a Lesser God” ($363,848) started slower in its first full week, as did the Roundabout’s first performances of Tom Stoppard play “Travesties” ($151,212 for four).

Another show launching last week, Donna Summer bio “Summer” ($568,993 for four), looked promising, while both “Carousel” ($,1070,265) and “My Fair Lady” ($1,060,532) both looked plenty healthy, with “My Fair Lady” playing to full houses.

There’s only one more show — “Saint Joan” with Condola Rashad — set to begin previews as part of the 2017-18 Broadway season. With the Tony eligibility cutoff set for April 24, it’ll be just a few more weeks before they’re all off to the awards-season races.