Broadway Box Office: Bette Midler, Bruce Springsteen Help Keep Street’s Spirits High

Bruce Springsteen was back on Broadway, Bette Midler was making her exit, and the two together kept the Broadway box office buoyant in the middle of the usual January slowdown.

“Springsteen on Broadway” ($2,411,150 for five performances) came roaring back onto the chart, where it landed in the No. 3 spot right behind “Hello, Dolly!” ($2,436,208 for seven), which came close to a best-ever tally in Bette Midler’s final week — and that number didn’t even include the nearly $600,000 raised by the eighth and final performance, a benefit for the Actors Fund. With “Hamilton” ($3,105,160) still riding high and a total of 14 shows earning more than $1 million apiece, Broadway’s overall numbers looked pretty darn good for a chilly January week.

Also playing its final bow was “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” ($1,234,419), which stayed holiday-season high thanks to last-minute sales. “Meteor Shower” ($935,525), the strong-selling play starring Amy Schumer, is also poised to go out with a bang when it closes at the end of this week.

Compared to the previous week, overall Broadway sales held about steady at $32.9 million for 29 shows. That’s more than 25% higher than the cume from the same week last year, when there were 25 productions running at the time. Thank the current spate of popular shows, which is keeping attendance at a robust 92% of total capacity (or 249,038) and grosses elevated by high demand and premium-priced seats.