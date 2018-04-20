Bette Midler to Return to Broadway’s ‘Hello, Dolly!’

Bette Midler will return to her box office-busting role in “Hello, Dolly!” this summer, stepping back into the part that won her a Tony Award, in a new six-week run that will cap off the successful revival’s time on the boards.

Midler’s original co-stars in the show, David Hyde Pierce and Gavin Creel (another Tony winner for his performance in “Dolly!”), will also be back, rejoining the production before the revival shutters in late August. With that timing, “Hello, Dolly!” should be able to capitalize on summer tourist traffic — and the hype of the star’s return — before closing.

Midler’s earlier run in “Hello, Dolly!” became one of the Broadway events of last season, with a production that made critics swoon and pulled in huge box office numbers — regularly grossing $2 million per week or more, with just seven performances a week. The show won a total of four Tony Awards, including one for best musical revival.

Bernadette Peters, who followed Midler into the role of Dolly, will finish up her engagement in the production on July 15 alongside Victor Garber, who took on the part played by Pierce. Since Midler’s departure, “Hello, Dolly!” has regularly reeled in about $1 million or more each week, but the numbers aren’t as stratospheric as they were when the show bowed with Midler in the lead.

Midler and Pierce rejoin “Dolly!” on July 17, with Creel stepping in on May 8. “Hello, Dolly!” closes at the Shubert Theatre on Aug. 25.