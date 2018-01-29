Broadway Box Office: Bernadette Peters Keeps ‘Hello, Dolly!’ Healthy

Hello Dolly Bernadette Peters
CREDIT: Julieta Cervantes

Bernadette Peters may not be raking in Bette Midler-level numbers for “Hello, Dolly!” — but she’s still doing plenty of business, to judge from her first full week in the show.

Peters and co-star Victor Garber, who stepped into the roles played by Midler and David Hyde Pierce Jan. 20, helped “Hello, Dolly!” ($1,171,765) kept its Broadway box office above the $1 million mark, averaging near-capacity attendance. That’s a good sign for the musical, which became an instant smash with Midler and, so far, looks to be holding up well enough to keep going without its original cast.

Meanwhile, the boom at “Waitress” ($1,626,478) is sustaining, thanks to the return of songwriter Sara Bareilles to a cast that already included fellow pop musician Jason Mraz. The rejuvenated show broke the house record it had set at the Brooks Atkinson Theater just the previous week.

Otherwise, there wasn’t much drama in the Broadway sales week that ended Jan. 28, with overall numbers holding steady at $27.5 million for 26 shows, and attendance upticking to 221,748, or about 92% of total capacity. Compared to the same week last year, the street finished stronger than the $21 million posted in 2017 with 21 shows running.

“Hamilton” ($3,086,536), “Springsteen on Broadway” ($2,410,400), “The Lion King” ($1,799,379) and “Dear Evan Hansen” ($1,697,500) led the list of musicals for the week, while Mark Rylance headliner “Farinelli and the King” ($838,924) topped the play chart.

Broadway is in something of sleepy period at the moment, with no shows starting up until the middle of next month and tourist traffic slowed in the post-holiday lull. At least the Street can looks forward to a double-bonus week that should see boosts from both Valentine’s Day and the long weekend of President’s Day.

