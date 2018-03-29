Watch Auli’i Cravalho Perform ‘West Side Story’ at Miscast (EXCLUSIVE)

Is Auli’i Cravalho sending in her audition for Steven Spielberg’s reboot of “West Side Story?”

The 17-year-old star of “Moana” and NBC’s “Rise” took the stage at MCC Theater’s annual gala, Miscast, a fundraising event where Broadway stars perform songs from roles in which they would never be cast. Hence the name, and Cravalho’s song choice “Something’s Coming,” which is originally sung by male lead Tony.

The Disney Princess teased the NY crowd starting off with the ballad that made her famous, “How Far I’ll Go,” but jokingly backtracked to her scheduled programming after the first few lines.

Cravalho’s opening remarks also revealed that when she was sent a list of potential songs to choose for Miscast, she had never heard the Leonard Bernstein-Stephen Sondheim number. “Don’t stone me please,” she pleaded with the theater crowd.

Other big showstoppers from the night included Broadway veteran (and “Supergirl” star) Jeremy Jordan who performed “She Used to Be Mine” from “Waitress.”

Caissie Levy, who is currently starring as “Elsa” in “Frozen” on Broadway, delighted audiences with “Shiksa Goddess” from “The Last Five Years.”

And Katrina Lenk who performed the iconic “Fiddler on the Roof” tune “If I Were a Rich Man,” violin in hand.

Fellow Miscast performers also included Sara Bareilles, Victoria Clark, Robert Fairchild, Jordan Fisher, Jayne Houdyshell, James Monroe Iglehart, Gavin Lee, Alex Newell, Ethan Slater and Wesley Taylor.



The gala honored 2017 Tony Award winner for Best Actress in “A Doll’s House Part 2” and 2018 Academy Award nominee for Best Supporting Actress for “Lady Bird” Laurie Metcalf. “Lady Bird” writer-director Greta Gerwig attended the event, which was held at the Hammerstein Ballroom at the Manhattan Center.

Funds raised from Miscast help MCC Theater produce new works Off-Broadway and support their Youth Company and partnerships that serve New York City public high school students.