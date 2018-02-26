Anna Camp, Thomas Sadoski Cast in Play ‘Belleville’

Anna Camp and Thomas Sadoski will star in Amy Herzog’s play “Belleville” at the Pasadena Playhouse.

The thriller is directed by Jenna Worsham and will run April 18-May 13. Worsham was previously the associate director to Pam McKinnon on Broadway productions of “The Parisian Woman” with Uma Thurman and “The Heidi Chronicles” with Elizabeth Moss.

“Belleville” is a Hitchcock-style drama by Pulitzer Prize finalist and Best New American Play Obie Award winner Herzog. The play follows a young, American expatriate couple as their relationship begins to fray in the wake of an unexpected revelation.

Herzog’s work has been produced at New York Theatre Workshop (where “Belleville” played Off Broadway) and the Lincoln Center, and she has received the Outer Critics Award for “After the Revolution.”

Camp has starred in the “Pitch Perfect” franchise and appeared in the Netflix series “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and in “Equus” on Broadway with Daniel Radcliff. Sadoski is a Tony Award nominee who has starred in “The Newsroom” on HBO and in “Other Desert Cities” on Broadway.

“Belleville” was first produced by Yale Repertory Theater and opened in New Haven, Connecticut in 2011. The play is the fourth in Pasadena Playhouse’s 2017-18 season, with Culture Clash’s “Bordertown” on tap after that.