Leslie Odom Jr., Katharine McPhee to Announce Tony Nominations

Leslie Odom Jr. and Katharine McPhee will announce nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards next month.

Odom Jr. won a Tony in 2016 for his performance as Aaron Burr in “Hamilton.” McPhee, a former “American Idol” contestant who turned theatergoers’ heads as one of the leads of NBC’s Broadway-centric series “Smash,” is currently appearing in the lead role of the musical “Waitress.”

“The Band’s Visit,” “Mean Girls” and “Frozen” are among the season’s new musicals eligible for Tony nominations this year, with “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child,” “Junk” and “Farinelli and the King” in the mix for the new play award. The play revival category could well prove unusually competitive, with well-received productions of “Angels in America,” “Three Tall Women” and “Lobby Hero” all eligible, along with the soon-to-open “The Iceman Cometh.”

A number of big names could land a spot on the nominees list, including Denzel Washington (“The Iceman Cometh”), Tina Fey (“Mean Girls”), Glenda Jackson (“Three Tall Women”), Mark Rylance (“Farinelli and the King”) and Andrew Garfield (“Angels in America”).

Odom Jr. and McPhee will announce the Tony noms May 1, ahead of a June 10 ceremony at Radio City Music Hall. A host for the ceremony has not yet been set.

