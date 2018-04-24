Tony Awards 2018: Nick Scandalios to Receive Isabelle Stevenson Award

Nick Scandalios, the executive vice president of the Nederlander Organization, will receive the Isabelle Stevenson Award at this year’s Tony Awards ceremony.

Scandalios — a longtime exec at Nederlander, the producing organization and Broadway landlord — will take home the honor for his dedication and contribution to the work of the Family Equality Council, which advocates on behalf of LGBTQ families around the country. He joined the council’s board of directors in 2008 and became the board chair in 2014, along the way contributing to the organization’s push for marriage equality.

The Nederlander Org owns nine Broadway venues (where shows including “Hamilton,” “Wicked,” and “The Lion King” are currently playing) as well as theaters in other U.S. markets and in London. Scandalios, who’s worked at Nederlander for 31 years, is also on the board for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and the former chair of the board of governors at the Broadway League.

Past recipients of the Stevenson Award, named after the woman who served 30 years as the president of the American Theatre Wing, have included David Hyde Pierce, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Larry Kramer, and Rosie O’Donnell.

The award for Scandalios is one of a handful of special trophies that will be handed out during the 2018 Tony ceremony in June, including lifetime achievement honors for Chita Rivera and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Nominations in the competitive categories will be announced May 1 ahead of the June 10 ceremony.