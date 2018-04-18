Sara Bareilles, Josh Groban to Host 2018 Tony Awards

The Tony Awards have tapped Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban to host the theater industry’s biggest awards ceremony.

With longstanding roots in the music industry, Bareilles and Groban may initially seem unexpectedly choices for a theater awards show. But both have become headline talent on Broadway lately: Bareilles wrote the score for the musical “Waitress,” and her two stints in the lead role of the show fueled notable sales increases for the production. Groban, meanwhile, spent several months in one of the title roles of “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812,” fueling million-dollar-plus weeks during his time in part.

CBS will broadcast the 2018 Tonys live from Radio City Music Hall June 10.

