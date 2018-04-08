‘Hamilton’ Takes Home Seven Olivier Awards, Including Best New Musical

Follow Us on Twitter

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” took home seven awards at the U.K.’s Laurence Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London Sunday, winning for best new musical, outstanding achievement in music, best actor in a musical, and best actor in a supporting role in a musical.

Lin-Manuel Miranda and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire took home the trophy for outstanding achievement in music, with Giles Terera winning best actor for his work as Aaron Burr and Michael Jibson winning best actor in a supporting role for his portrayal of King George III.

“Hamilton’s” other awards include the Delta Live award for best sound design, the White Light award for best lighting design, and best theatre choreographer for Andy Blankenbuehler.

Coming in with three awards was “The Ferryman,” including best new play, best director for Sam Mendes, and best actress for Laura Donnelly.

Bryan Cranston won for best actor for his role in “Network,” and “Angels In America” took home the best revival award.

See the full list of winners below.

AMERICAN AIRLINES BEST NEW PLAY

“The Ferryman” at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre and Gielgud Theatre

BEST NEW COMEDY

“Labour Of Love” at Noël Coward Theatre

BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION

“Flight Pattern” by Crystal Pite for The Royal Ballet at Royal Opera House

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE

Francesca Velicu for her performance in English National Ballet’s production of Pina Bausch’s “Le Sacre Du Printemps” at Sadler’s Wells

BEST ENTERTAINMENT AND FAMILY

“Dick Whittington” at London Palladium

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Vicki Mortimer for “Follies” at National Theatre – Olivier

DELTA LIVE AWARD FOR BEST SOUND DESIGN

Nevin Steinberg for “Hamilton” at Victoria Palace Theatre

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Bertie Carvel for “Ink” at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Denise Gough for “Angels In America” at National Theatre – Lyttelton

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATRE

“Killology” at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre, a co-production with Sherman Theatre Cardiff

BLUE-I THEATRE TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR BEST SET DESIGN

Bob Crowley and 59 Productions for “An American In Paris” at Dominion Theatre

WHITE LIGHT AWARD FOR BEST LIGHTING DESIGN

Howell Binkley for “Hamilton” at Victoria Palace Theatre

BEST ACTOR

Bryan Cranston for “Network” at National Theatre – Lyttelton

BEST ACTRESS

Laura Donnelly for “The Ferryman” at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre and Gielgud Theatre

BEST DIRECTOR

Sam Mendes for “The Ferryman” at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre and Gielgud Theatre

BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION

“Semiramide” at Royal Opera House

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA

Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona for their performances in “Semiramide” at Royal Opera House

BEST REVIVAL

“Angels In America” at National Theatre – Lyttelton

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC

“Hamilton” – Composer-Lyricist: Lin-Manuel Miranda; Orchestrator: Alex Lacamoire at Victoria Palace Theatre

BEST THEATRE CHOREOGRAPHER

Andy Blankenbuehler for “Hamilton” at Victoria Palace Theatre

MAGIC RADIO BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL

“Follies” at National Theatre – Olivier

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Michael Jibson for “Hamilton” at Victoria Palace Theatre

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Sheila Atim for “Girl From The North Country” at The Old Vic and the Noël Coward Theatre

BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Shirley Henderson for “Girl From The North Country” at The Old Vic and the Noël Coward Theatre

BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Giles Terera for “Hamilton” at Victoria Palace Theatre

MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL

“Hamilton” at Victoria Palace Theatre

SPECIAL AWARD

David Lan