‘Hamilton’ Takes Home Seven Olivier Awards, Including Best New Musical

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton” took home seven awards at the U.K.’s Laurence Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London Sunday, winning for best new musical, outstanding achievement in music, best actor in a musical, and best actor in a supporting role in a musical.
Lin-Manuel Miranda and orchestrator Alex Lacamoire took home the trophy for outstanding achievement in music, with Giles Terera winning best actor for his work as Aaron Burr and Michael Jibson winning best actor in a supporting role for his portrayal of King George III.
“Hamilton’s” other awards include the Delta Live award for best sound design, the White Light award for best lighting design, and best theatre choreographer for Andy Blankenbuehler.
Coming in with three awards was “The Ferryman,” including best new play, best director for Sam Mendes, and best actress for Laura Donnelly.
Bryan Cranston won for best actor for his role in “Network,” and “Angels In America” took home the best revival award.
See the full list of winners below.
AMERICAN AIRLINES BEST NEW PLAY
“The Ferryman” at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre and Gielgud Theatre
BEST NEW COMEDY
“Labour Of Love” at Noël Coward Theatre
BEST NEW DANCE PRODUCTION
“Flight Pattern” by Crystal Pite for The Royal Ballet at Royal Opera House
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DANCE
Francesca Velicu for her performance in English National Ballet’s production of Pina Bausch’s “Le Sacre Du Printemps” at Sadler’s Wells
BEST ENTERTAINMENT AND FAMILY
“Dick Whittington” at London Palladium
BEST COSTUME DESIGN
Vicki Mortimer for “Follies” at National Theatre – Olivier
DELTA LIVE AWARD FOR BEST SOUND DESIGN
Nevin Steinberg for “Hamilton” at Victoria Palace Theatre
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Bertie Carvel for “Ink” at Almeida Theatre and Duke of York’s Theatre
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
Denise Gough for “Angels In America” at National Theatre – Lyttelton
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN AFFILIATE THEATRE
“Killology” at Jerwood Theatre Upstairs at the Royal Court Theatre, a co-production with Sherman Theatre Cardiff
BLUE-I THEATRE TECHNOLOGY AWARD FOR BEST SET DESIGN
Bob Crowley and 59 Productions for “An American In Paris” at Dominion Theatre
WHITE LIGHT AWARD FOR BEST LIGHTING DESIGN
Howell Binkley for “Hamilton” at Victoria Palace Theatre
BEST ACTOR
Bryan Cranston for “Network” at National Theatre – Lyttelton
BEST ACTRESS
Laura Donnelly for “The Ferryman” at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre and Gielgud Theatre
BEST DIRECTOR
Sam Mendes for “The Ferryman” at Jerwood Theatre Downstairs at the Royal Court Theatre and Gielgud Theatre
BEST NEW OPERA PRODUCTION
“Semiramide” at Royal Opera House
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN OPERA
Joyce DiDonato and Daniela Barcellona for their performances in “Semiramide” at Royal Opera House
BEST REVIVAL
“Angels In America” at National Theatre – Lyttelton
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MUSIC
“Hamilton” – Composer-Lyricist: Lin-Manuel Miranda; Orchestrator: Alex Lacamoire at Victoria Palace Theatre
BEST THEATRE CHOREOGRAPHER
Andy Blankenbuehler for “Hamilton” at Victoria Palace Theatre
MAGIC RADIO BEST MUSICAL REVIVAL
“Follies” at National Theatre – Olivier
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Michael Jibson for “Hamilton” at Victoria Palace Theatre
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Sheila Atim for “Girl From The North Country” at The Old Vic and the Noël Coward Theatre
BEST ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Shirley Henderson for “Girl From The North Country” at The Old Vic and the Noël Coward Theatre
BEST ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Giles Terera for “Hamilton” at Victoria Palace Theatre
MASTERCARD BEST NEW MUSICAL
“Hamilton” at Victoria Palace Theatre
SPECIAL AWARD
David Lan