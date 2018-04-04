‘KPOP’ Tops the 2018 Lucille Lortel Awards Nominations (Full List)

Off Broadway Korean-pop musical “KPOP” topped the nominations for the 2018 Lucille Lortel Awards, snagging nine nominations for the annual awards for Off Broadway fare.
“KPOP,” which Ars Nova (“Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812”) produced in association with Ma-Yi Theater Company and Woodshed Collective, led a list of musical nominees that also included “Bella: An American Tall Tale” (six nominations) and “The Lucky Ones” (five.) The top-nominated play was “Mary Jane” (six nominations), the Amy Herzog play that premiered at New York Theatre Workshop in a staging that starred Carrie Coon (who’s nominated for an acting award).
Special awards will be given to Eve Ensler, for the lifetime achievement award; Michael Friedman, the late composer who will be inducted into the Lortel’s Playwrights’ Sidewalk; and WP Theater, for body of work.
The full list of the 33rd annual Lucille Lortel Awards nominations follows. Winners will be announced in a May 6 ceremony hosted by Laura Benanti and Jason Jones.
2018 LUCILLE LORTEL AWARDS NOMINATIONS
Outstanding Play
Cost of Living
Miles for Mary
Pipeline
School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play
The Treasurer
Outstanding Musical
Bella: An American Tall Tale
Desperate Measures
Hundred Days
Jerry Springer – The Opera
KPOP
Outstanding Revival
F—ing A
In The Blood
Jesus Hopped The ‘A’ Train
The Government Inspector
Torch Song
Outstanding Solo Show
Harry Clarke
Who’s Holiday!
Outstanding Director
Lileana Blain-Cruz, Pipeline
Michael Greif, The Low Road
Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
Lila Neugebauer, Miles for Mary
Leigh Silverman, Harry Clarke
Outstanding Choreographer
Camille A. Brown, Bella: An American Tall Tale
Bill Castellino, Desperate Measures
Byron Easley, X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. The Nation
Sonya Tayeh, The Lucky Ones
Jennifer Weber, KPOP
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play
Sean Carvajal, Jesus Hopped The ‘A’ Train
Peter Friedman, The Treasurer
Chukwudi Iwuji, The Low Road
Namir Smallwood, Pipeline
Michael Urie, Torch Song
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, The Amateurs
MaameYaa Boafo, School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play
Carrie Coon, Mary Jane
Cristin Milioti, After the Blast
Karen Pittman, Pipeline
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play
Marc Bovino, Miles for Mary
Edi Gathegi, Jesus Hopped The ‘A’ Train
Gregg Mozgala, Cost of Living
Paul Sparks, Edward Albee’s At Home at the Zoo: Homelife and The Zoo Story
John Tufts, Pride and Prejudice
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play
Vanessa Aspillaga, Amy and the Orphans
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, As You Like It
Liza Colón-Zayas, Mary Jane
Mirirai Sithole, School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical
Damon Daunno, The Lucky Ones
Steven Eng, Pacific Overtures
Terrence Mann, Jerry Springer – The Opera
Wade McCollum, Ernest Shackleton Loves Me
James Seol, KPOP
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical
Abigail Bengson, Hundred Days
Ashley D. Kelley, Bella: An American Tall Tale
Julia Knitel, A Letter to Harvey Milk
Lauren Molina, Desperate Measures
Ashley Park, KPOP
Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical
Sean Patrick Doyle, Jerry Springer – The Opera
Brandon Gill, Bella: An American Tall Tale
Paolo Montalban, Bella: An American Tall Tale
Thom Sesma, Pacific Overtures
Jason Tam, KPOP
Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical
Vanessa Kai, KPOP
Tiffany Mann, Jerry Springer – The Opera
Maryann Plunkett, The Lucky Ones
Myra Lucretia Taylor, The Lucky Ones
Adina Verson, The Lucky Ones
Outstanding Scenic Design
Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, KPOP
Anna Fleischle, Hangmen
Laura Jellinek, Mary Jane
Amy Rubin, Miles for Mary
Louisa Thompson, In The Blood
Outstanding Costume Design
Dede M. Ayite, Bella: An American Tall Tale
Dede M. Ayite, School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play
Tricia Barsamian, KPOP
Tilly Grimes, The Government Inspector
Emily Rebholz, The Low Road
Outstanding Lighting Design
Alan C. Edwards, Harry Clarke
Bradley King, The Treasurer
Ben Stanton, The Low Road
Japhy Weideman, Mary Jane
Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, KPOP
Outstanding Sound Design
Mikhail Fiksel, The Treasurer
Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
Bray Poor, The Last Match
Bray Poor, Office Hour
Brandon Wolcott, After the Blast
Outstanding Projection Design
Lucy Mackinnon, After the Blast
Alexander V. Nichols, Ernest Shackleton Loves Me
Brad Peterson, The Stone Witch
Hannah Wasileski, Pipeline
Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Relevance
HONORARY AWARDS
Lifetime Achievement Award
Eve Ensler
Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee
Michael Friedman
Outstanding Body of Work
WP Theater