‘KPOP’ Tops the 2018 Lucille Lortel Awards Nominations (Full List)

Off Broadway Korean-pop musical “KPOP” topped the nominations for the 2018 Lucille Lortel Awards, snagging nine nominations for the annual awards for Off Broadway fare.

“KPOP,” which Ars Nova (“Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812”) produced in association with Ma-Yi Theater Company and Woodshed Collective, led a list of musical nominees that also included “Bella: An American Tall Tale” (six nominations) and “The Lucky Ones” (five.) The top-nominated play was “Mary Jane” (six nominations), the Amy Herzog play that premiered at New York Theatre Workshop in a staging that starred Carrie Coon (who’s nominated for an acting award).

Special awards will be given to Eve Ensler, for the lifetime achievement award; Michael Friedman, the late composer who will be inducted into the Lortel’s Playwrights’ Sidewalk; and WP Theater, for body of work.

The full list of the 33rd annual Lucille Lortel Awards nominations follows. Winners will be announced in a May 6 ceremony hosted by Laura Benanti and Jason Jones.

2018 LUCILLE LORTEL AWARDS NOMINATIONS

Outstanding Play

Cost of Living

Miles for Mary

Pipeline

School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play

The Treasurer

Outstanding Musical

Bella: An American Tall Tale

Desperate Measures

Hundred Days

Jerry Springer – The Opera

KPOP

Outstanding Revival

F—ing A

In The Blood

Jesus Hopped The ‘A’ Train

The Government Inspector

Torch Song

Outstanding Solo Show

Harry Clarke

Who’s Holiday!

Outstanding Director

Lileana Blain-Cruz, Pipeline

Michael Greif, The Low Road

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

Lila Neugebauer, Miles for Mary

Leigh Silverman, Harry Clarke

Outstanding Choreographer

Camille A. Brown, Bella: An American Tall Tale

Bill Castellino, Desperate Measures

Byron Easley, X: Or, Betty Shabazz v. The Nation

Sonya Tayeh, The Lucky Ones

Jennifer Weber, KPOP

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play

Sean Carvajal, Jesus Hopped The ‘A’ Train

Peter Friedman, The Treasurer

Chukwudi Iwuji, The Low Road

Namir Smallwood, Pipeline

Michael Urie, Torch Song

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, The Amateurs

MaameYaa Boafo, School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play

Carrie Coon, Mary Jane

Cristin Milioti, After the Blast

Karen Pittman, Pipeline

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play

Marc Bovino, Miles for Mary

Edi Gathegi, Jesus Hopped The ‘A’ Train

Gregg Mozgala, Cost of Living

Paul Sparks, Edward Albee’s At Home at the Zoo: Homelife and The Zoo Story

John Tufts, Pride and Prejudice

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play

Vanessa Aspillaga, Amy and the Orphans

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, As You Like It

Liza Colón-Zayas, Mary Jane

Mirirai Sithole, School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical

Damon Daunno, The Lucky Ones

Steven Eng, Pacific Overtures

Terrence Mann, Jerry Springer – The Opera

Wade McCollum, Ernest Shackleton Loves Me

James Seol, KPOP

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical

Abigail Bengson, Hundred Days

Ashley D. Kelley, Bella: An American Tall Tale

Julia Knitel, A Letter to Harvey Milk

Lauren Molina, Desperate Measures

Ashley Park, KPOP

Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical

Sean Patrick Doyle, Jerry Springer – The Opera

Brandon Gill, Bella: An American Tall Tale

Paolo Montalban, Bella: An American Tall Tale

Thom Sesma, Pacific Overtures

Jason Tam, KPOP

Outstanding Featured Actress in a Musical

Vanessa Kai, KPOP

Tiffany Mann, Jerry Springer – The Opera

Maryann Plunkett, The Lucky Ones

Myra Lucretia Taylor, The Lucky Ones

Adina Verson, The Lucky Ones

Outstanding Scenic Design

Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, KPOP

Anna Fleischle, Hangmen

Laura Jellinek, Mary Jane

Amy Rubin, Miles for Mary

Louisa Thompson, In The Blood

Outstanding Costume Design

Dede M. Ayite, Bella: An American Tall Tale

Dede M. Ayite, School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play

Tricia Barsamian, KPOP

Tilly Grimes, The Government Inspector

Emily Rebholz, The Low Road

Outstanding Lighting Design

Alan C. Edwards, Harry Clarke

Bradley King, The Treasurer

Ben Stanton, The Low Road

Japhy Weideman, Mary Jane

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, KPOP

Outstanding Sound Design

Mikhail Fiksel, The Treasurer

Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane

Bray Poor, The Last Match

Bray Poor, Office Hour

Brandon Wolcott, After the Blast

Outstanding Projection Design

Lucy Mackinnon, After the Blast

Alexander V. Nichols, Ernest Shackleton Loves Me

Brad Peterson, The Stone Witch

Hannah Wasileski, Pipeline

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Relevance

HONORARY AWARDS

Lifetime Achievement Award

Eve Ensler

Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee

Michael Friedman

Outstanding Body of Work

WP Theater