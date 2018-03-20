‘Hamilton,’ ‘Rotterdam’ Tie for Top Award From L.A. Drama Critics

“Hamilton” and “Rotterdam,” both took home the 2017 production award during the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle’s 49th annual ceremony Monday night at A Noise Within Theatre.

The productions at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre and the Skylight Theatre, respectively, topped the stage shows recognized in 18 categories including lead performance, ensemble performance and direction. Wenzel Jones hosted the ceremony, which honored both touring and local productions and previously announced special award winners, including the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center, which won the Margaret Harford Award for sustained excellence in theater, and Steven Leigh Morris, who won the Gordon Davidson Award for distinguished contribution to the Los Angeles theatrical community.

See the full list of winners below.

Production:

“33 Variations,” Actors Co-op

“Ah, Wilderness!,” A Noise Within

“Caught,” Think Tank Gallery

“Hamilton,” Hollywood Pantages Theatre (WINNER)

“Rotterdam,” Skylight Theatre (WINNER)

“Trouble in Mind,” Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum

“With Love and a Major Organ,” The Theatre @ Boston Court

McCulloh Award for Revival (plays written between 1920 and 1992):

“Ah, Wilderness!,” A Noise Within

“Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” Antaeus Theatre Company (WINNER)

“Rhinoceros,” Pacific Resident Theatre

Lead Performance:

Tim Cummings, “The House in Scarsdale: A Memoir for the Stage,” The Theatre @ Boston Court (WINNER)

Carmen Cusack, “Bright Star,” Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre (WINNER)

Alex Hernandez, “Time Alone,” Belle Rêve Theatre Co. at the Los Angeles Theatre Center

Nan McNamara, “33 Variations,” Actors Co-op

Joe Morton, “Turn Me Loose,” Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (WINNER)

Tonya Pinkins, “Time Alone,” Belle Rêve Theatre Co. at the Los Angeles Theatre Center (WINNER)

Esau Pritchett, “King Hedley II,” Matrix Theatre

Ashley Romans, “Rotterdam,” Skylight Theatre (WINNER)

Debra Jo Rupp, “The Cake,” The Echo Theater Company (WINNER)

Miranda Wynne, “Rotterdam,” Skylight Theatre

Featured Performance:

Dawn Didawick, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” Antaeus Theatre Company

Sandra Mae Frank and Sharon Pierre-Louis, “Our Town,” The Pasadena Playhouse

Harry Groener, “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” Antaeus Theatre Company (WINNER)

Ella Joyce, “King Hedley II,” Matrix Theatre

Francis Jue, “King of the Yees,” Center Theatre Group, Kirk Douglas Theatre

Matt McGrath, “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” Geffen Playhouse (WINNER)

Larry Powell, “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” Geffen Playhouse

Ensemble Performance:

“Into the Woods,” Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre (WINNER)

“King Hedley II,” Matrix Theatre

“Rotterdam,” Skylight Theatre

Solo Performance:

Giovanni Adams, “Love Is a Dirty Word,” VS. Theatre

Alex Alpharaoh, “WET: A DACAmented Journey,” Ensemble Studio Theatre/Los Angeles (WINNER)

Arye Gross, “Underneath the Lintel – An Impressive Presentation of Lovely Evidences,” Geffen Playhouse

Direction:

Noah Brody and Ben Steinfeld, “Into the Woods,” Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre (WINNER)

David Catlin, “Moby Dick,” South Coast Repertory

Thomas Kail, “Hamilton,” Hollywood Pantages Theatre (WINNER)

Michael Michetti, “The House in Scarsdale: A Memoir for the Stage,” The Theatre @ Boston Court

Thomas James O’Leary, “33 Variations,” Actors Co-op

Jaime Robledo, “Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play,” Sacred Fools Theater Company at the Broadwater (WINNER)

Writing:

Jon Brittain, “Rotterdam,” Skylight Theatre (WINNER)

Christopher Chen, “Caught,” Think Tank Gallery

Alice Childress, “Trouble in Mind,” Will Geer’s Theatricum Botanicum

Dan O’Brien, “The House in Scarsdale: A Memoir for the Stage,” The Theatre @ Boston Court

Writing (Adaptation):

Lisa Kron, “Fun Home,” Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre (WINNER)

Musical Score:

Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick, “Something Rotten!,” Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre (WINNER)

Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton,” Hollywood Pantages Theatre (WINNER)

Jeanine Tesori and Lisa Kron, “Fun Home,” Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre (WINNER)

Music Direction:

Rob Berman, “Bright Star,” Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre

David Lamoureux, “Monty Python’s Spamalot,” 3-D Theatricals

Julian Reeve, “Hamilton,” Hollywood Pantages Theatre (WINNER)

Choreography:

Andy Blankenbuehler, “Hamilton,” Hollywood Pantages Theatre (WINNER)

Matthew Bourne, “The Red Shoes,” Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre (WINNER)

Casey Nicholaw, “Something Rotten!,” Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre (WINNER)

Keith Young, “Five Guys Named Moe,” Ebony Repertory Theatre

Christopher Wheeldon, “An American in Paris,” Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Set Design:

Nicholas Acciani, “33 Variations,” Actors Co-op.

François-Pierre Couture, “With Love and a Major Organ,” The Theatre @ Boston Court.

Joel Daavid, “Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play,” Sacred Fools Theater Company at the Broadwater (WINNER)

John Iacovelli, “King Hedley II,” Matrix Theatre

Lighting Design:

Paule Constable, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre (WINNER)

Paule Constable, “The Red Shoes,” Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre

Elizabeth Harper, “The House in Scarsdale: A Memoir for the Stage,” The Theatre @ Boston Court

Costume Design:

E.B. Brooks, “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” Geffen Playhouse (WINNER)

Lez Brotherston, “The Red Shoes,” Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre (WINNER)

Jenny Foldenauer, “A Tale of Two Cities,” A Noise Within

Linda Muggeridge with Aviva Pressman (masks), “Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play,” Sacred Fools Theater Company at the Broadwater

Sully Ratke, “Moby Dick,” South Coast Repertory

Sound Design:

Ian Dickinson (for Autograph), “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre (WINNER)

Gareth Fry and Pete Malkin, “The Encounter,” Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

Christopher Moscatiello, “Rhinoceros,” Pacific Resident Theatre (WINNER)

John Nobori, “With Love and a Major Organ,” The Theatre @ Boston Court

CGI/Video:

Nicholas Acciani, “33 Variations,” Actors Co-op

Hana Sooyeon Kim, “With Love and a Major Organ,” The Theatre @ Boston Court

Tom Ontiveros, “The House in Scarsdale: A Memoir for the Stage,” The Theatre @ Boston Court

Finn Ross, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” Center Theatre Group, Ahmanson Theatre (WINNER)

Specialty award winners (some previously announced):

Aerial/Acrobatic Choreography: Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi, “Moby Dick,” South Coast Repertory

Puppets: Lyndie Wright and Sarah Wright, “946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips,” Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts

2017 Margaret Harford Award for sustained excellence in theatre: The Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center

2017 Polly Warfield Award for an excellent season in a small to mid-size theatre: Boston Court

2017 Ted Schmitt Award for the world premiere of an outstanding new play: Alessandro Camon for “Time Alone,” originally produced by Belle Reve Theater Co., Los Angeles Theatre Center

2017 Gordon Davidson Award for distinguished contribution to the Los Angeles theatrical community: Steven Leigh Morris