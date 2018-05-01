Tony Nominations 2018: Complete List (Updating Live)

Nominations for the 2018 Tony Awards were announced Tuesday morning at the New York Public Library of the Performing Arts in Manhattan.

Tony winner Leslie Odom, Jr. (“Hamilton”) and Katharine McPhee, the “Smash” alum who is currently starring in Broadway’s “Waitress,” announced the nominations in 24 categories. David Henry Hwang and Heather Hitchens, the chair and president, respectively, of the American Theater Wing, and Broadway League chair Thomas Schumacher and League president Charlotte St. Martin were also on hand for the announcement.

Blockbuster play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” is expected to emerge with major nominations, as are musicals “The Band’s Visit,” “Mean Girls” and “Frozen.”

The 72nd annual Tony Awards, hosted by Sara Bareilles and Josh Groban, will be broadcast June 10 on CBS, live from Radio City Music Hall.

Here is the list of 2018 Tony nominations, updating live.