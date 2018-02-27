Disney to Launch ‘Aladdin’ Stage Musical in India

Disney will launch an Indian version of globally popular stage musical “Aladdin” at Mumbai’s National Centre for the Performing Arts in April.

Leading Indian entertainment ticketing portal BookMyShow is producing the show. The content will be re-imagined to make it locally relevant for India, while maintaining the essence of the Broadway show.

Shruti Sharma directs, with choreography by Shampa Gopikrishna and Bertwin D’Souza and music by Dhruv Ghanekar. The cast includes Siddharth Menon, Taaruk Raina, Kira Narayanan, Mantra and Vikrant Chaturvedi.

Disney India had previously staged “Beauty and the Beast” in India in 2015-16.

“In India, we are committed to developing world-class entertainment that families can relate to and become a part of their everyday lives,” said Abhishek Maheshwari, country head – Disney India.