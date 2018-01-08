Australian Star Craig McLachlan Accused of Sex Harassment (Report)

Leading Australian stage and TV actor, Craig McLachlan has been accused of sexual harassment ranging from indecent assault to bullying. The “Doctor Blake Mysteries,” “Neighbours,” and “Home and Away” star denies the allegations.

The accusations emerged from a journalistic investigation carried out by Fairfax Media and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. The Fairfax-owned Sydney Morning Herald on Monday published a report that portrays a colorful, laddish public persona that disguises a predatory man who repeatedly manipulated his star billing for sexual gratification.

Female colleagues on “The Rocky Horror Show” in 2014 have made complaints. Two, Erika Heynatz and Angela Scundi, have taken their complaints to the police in Victoria state.

McLachlan is accused of pressing against co-stars on stage, exposing himself, touching their genitals and groping their breasts. Actresses report him inviting them into his dressing room, where he stripped naked, and also of making inappropriate visits to visits to women’s changing rooms.

Christie Whelan Browne alleges that, during a performance of the 2014 show, McLachlan pulled aside her underwear and kissed her buttocks.

In response to the accusations, the paper carried McLachlan’s strong denials. “These allegations are all made up,” he said in an emailed response. “They seem to be simple inventions, perhaps made for financial reasons, perhaps to gain notoriety.”

Scundi said that she complained at the time to the stage managers at the Gordon Frost Organization, the show’s producer. Another, Heynatz, told a stage manager that McLachlan’s alleged groping and off-script behavior amounted to an on-set safety issue.

But only since the eruption of the Harvey Weinstein Scandal have Australian women felt comfortable reporting inappropriate behavior publicly. Before Christmas, the women went to their union, lawyers and police.

McLachlan is in Adelaide, starring in the 2018 tour of “Rocky Horror.”