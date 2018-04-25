Xbox Update Adds Ability to Hand Over Game Control to Viewers

The newest update for Xbox One begins rolling out this week, Microsoft announced this week on its blog. Over the next “few” days, Xbox users will receive updates to resolution, audio options, and the ability to hand over game control to a viewer through Mixer. Here’s some of the biggest changes coming.

One of the biggest changes coming to the Xbox One X and Xbox One S is a new 1440p output resolution, offering more options for full high definition and 4K displays. Media apps, such as Netflix or Hulu, can now add 1440p support to their services on Xbox One X and Xbox One S, Microsoft added. Additionally, game developers can also update their games to support the new resolution, running at native 1440p.

All Xbox One consoles – the Xbox One, Xbox One X, and the Xbox One S – will now have an auto low-latency mode. “Auto Low-Latency Mode enables the family of Xbox One devices to notify your display when you’re playing a game, so a TV that also supports ALLM will know to switch to its low latency video mode. Many displays refer to low latency mode as ‘game mode,'” Microsoft said about the new addition.

Users can also adjust between light and dark themes for the console based on the time of day, and can personalize themes to transition automatically from dark to light based on the sunrise and set in their location.

For streamers, a new addition coming to Mixer, called “Share Controller,” will allow a viewer to play a multiplayer game with the streamer via a virtual controller in their web browser or a physical controller plugged into a PC. Share Controller can be toggled on and off in the Broadcast & Capture section of the Xbox Guide.

Additionally, screenshots and videos captured from the Xbox can now be shared directly to Twitter. In the past, captures only showed up on Twitter as a viewable link.

The volume of streaming music from apps like Spotify and the Xbox Narrator, which reads on-screen text, can now be adjusted independently to a user’s liking. For music: “Simply navigate down to the app that is playing background music in the Guide. Press “A” to open a new flyout with additional music controls, including a new slider that will allow you to adjust the balance of background music and game audio.”

Lastly, in addition to all these new options, Microsoft will be adding some “experimental features” to a select number of Xbox consoles to gauge user interest. Microsoft did not specify what these features may be.

The Xbox One was originally released in November 2013. Micrososft has since released two updated versions: a slimmer Xbox One S, released in August 2016, and a more-powerful Xbox One X in November 2017.