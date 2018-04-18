Microsoft Details E3 2018 Plans

Microsoft’s week of Xbox content at this year’s E3 kicks off on June 10, the Sunday before the annual trade show, at 1 p.m. PT (4 p.m. ET), the company announced Wednesday on the Major Nelson blog.

On Sunday, Microsoft will present its annual press conference, promising “in-depth looks at previously-announced games to trailers for our unannounced titles coming in 2018 and beyond.” Though the company didn’t elaborate on which games may be shown, it’s probably safe to assume we’ll at lease get an update on “Crackdown 3,” one of the company’s biggest AAA exclusives. The press conference will be streamed for those unable to make it to the show in Los Angeles, Calif. on June 10 at 1pm PT (4 p.m. PT).

Microsoft is offering six different languages for its stream this year on Microsoft’s streaming service Mixer. English, German, French, Italian, Spanish (Latin American), Portuguese (Latin American), and support for English Closed Captions will all be available.

Microsoft’s new show “Inside Xbox” will also have a presence this year at E3. “Inside Xbox: Live @ E3” will air the day after the company’s press conference, Monday, June 11 at 3 p.m. PT (3 p.m. ET), and will “feature a livestream full of exclusive announcements, game demos, interviews, giveaways and more,” the company said. Additionally, the company will be streaming on Mixer between June 12 and June 14. A schedule is expected to come soon for the three days of streams.

Finally, Microsoft opened its Xbox E3 Fan Event Submission Site today where those attending E3 can sign up to be one of 400 people getting a ticket to Xbox FanFest: E3 2018 or for one of the 1,000 Xbox Briefing-Only Fan Tickets. Both tickets grant a winner access to Microsoft’s press conference.

A FanFest ticket grants the following access, as detailed by Microsoft:

Early Check-in: Private check-in and admission to a Fan Rally prior to the Xbox E3 Briefing on Sunday morning.

Briefing Access: Experience the Xbox E3 Briefing in-person.

Epic Moments: A “can’t miss” Xbox community event Sunday afternoon.

Exclusivity: Early access to Xbox’s hottest exclusives and biggest blockbuster games.

Meet Xbox: Meet and talk with some of gaming’s top developers, leaders and influencers.

Our Secret Gear Backpack: Full of amazing surprises.

A Custom Jersey: Since Xbox fans deserve the best apparel to show off their fandom!

E3 is taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center between June 12 and June 14. This year is the second year in a row it’s been open to the public.